Energica, the novelties of the 2022 range of electric motorcycles. Here comes the EMCE engine

Energetic will present the MY2022 range of its electric motorcycles at the Energica force hub event, scheduled for 24 and 25 November 2021 in Milan and will be present at EICMA 2021 at the stands of BikeLift, Cobo, Team Gresini Racing, InSella and at the Dell’Orto event.

Among the 2022 innovations of Energica arrive first and foremost of the new liveries: Metal Black for Ego, Rosso Corsa and Stealth Gray for Eva Ribelle, Riviera Green, Bormio Ice and Sunrise Red for EsseEsse9. Then comes a two-tone saddle for EsseEsse9 and changes the font visible on the fairings of Ego and Eva Ribelle.

Ego MY2022 it also features new stickers on the fairings, carbon rims and a renewed combination of colors. For the Eva Ribelle, in addition to the small design innovations already mentioned, there are rims with red painted spokes. But the real 2022 novelty for Energica’s electric motorcycle range is the introduction of the new EMCE engine with lithium polymer battery, which allows a weight reduction of about 10 kg and a 5-10% increase in autonomy depending on the driving style.

This is a unit that was originally supposed to make its debut in 2022 but that the company was able to unveil several months in advance to make it immediately available on its bikes. Obviously the power of the engine varies according to the model on which it is mounted.

For example, the Ego + can count on a continuous power of 149 hp (109 kW) and a peak power of 171 hp (126 kW) with an impressive torque of 215 Nm.