Energy 2022, Wood Mackenzie’s forecasts

Between delays in supplies, a health crisis, rising prices and new green policies, the energy sector is in a flurry of change. Here’s what to expect

Via depositphotos.com

Seven forecasts for energy 2022

(Rinnovabili.it) – “This is a time of year when it is tempting to look back. But it is usually more interesting to look ahead ”. With these words Ed Crook Vice President of Wood Mackenzie Americas presented the forecasts of society for energy 2022.

Between delays in supplies, a health crisis, rising prices and new green policies, the energy sector is in a flurry of change. But even in such a dynamic landscape it is possible to intercept some key trends with which to try to imagine the near future. A task dear to Wood Mackenzie, the famous global research and consultancy group that in these days offers its look to the year to come. And it does so through some forecasts that range from carbon to oil markets, passing through minerals and renewables. Without hiding, however, a veil of concern.

“The rapid rise of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has cast a shadow over the prospects, shattering hopes of being confident of the exit from the pandemic,” explains Crook. “But as 2021 has shown, many of the fundamental trends driving the energy and natural resources industries remain highly resilient, even in the face of a global health crisis ”.

So what to expect from energy 2022?

1. Carbon prices around the world will reach new highs

Just over a week ago, the price of CO2 in the European ETS touched 90.75 euros. Well 40 euros above the value – in itself already a record – reached in July 2021. The trend is not destined to be exhausted in the short term. On the contrary, growth will continue in 2022 and in the following years as the availability of allowances decreases. But it’s not just about the ETS. China’s CO2 trading system will also see quotas swell, while in voluntary carbon markets, corporate ambitions will stimulate demand for high-quality offsets, driving prices up.

2. Distributed solar power plants will grow significantly in 2022

Good news for the green distributed generation. The photovoltaic segment will continue to be the sector’s number one growth lever. It will play a primary role in China, especially in rural areas, as well as in Europe. WoodMac puts the spotlight on Germany and plans to stimulate residential solar. But distributed photovoltaics will also remain the dominant model in Japan, Australia, Belgium and Poland.

In the United States, the combination of small-scale solar power, storage and / or the charging infrastructure of electric vehicles will continue, while in Australia it will once again be the preferred solution to combat rising electricity costs.

3. Tensions on supply chains for renewables will increase

China’s economic growth (+ 8% in 2021) has triggered a surge in energy demand which has in turn led to a massive increase in domestic investment in wind and solar. But what if the country, which today represents over 50% of the production capacity of wind turbines and almost 70% of that of solar panels, decides to increase its installations? That the supply on the world market, already struggling with delays and bottlenecks, is destined to shrink. To these challenges will be added Beijing’s commitment to the zero Covid goal, which on the 2022 energy market will translate into greater border controls and even stricter quarantine measures.

4. Mining production “will act locally”

For analysts, it is likely that the main economic powers engaged in the energy transition will follow China’s example and begin to support the development of the mineral supply within its borders.

5. The market will not run out of oil in 2022

“We anticipate strong growth in oil demand by 2022 as global consumption continues its recovery to pre-pandemic levels, a milestone likely to be reached in the second half of the year,” WoodMac writes. However, the forecast could be revised downwards. The increase in Covid cases following the spread of the Omicron variant could have some impact. And although for now the new lockdowns seem very limited, the health crisis could still reduce travel, especially international flights.

6. Electric vehicles will continue to grow

Some of the aid to the sector will cease in 2022. Europe will continue to reduce its “super-credits” and China plans to cut national subsidies. But despite this, global sales of electric vehicles will exceed 8.5 million. Combined with the lingering effects of the chip shortage impacting conventional car sales, plug-in vehicles are set to gain a far greater share next year.

7. New low-emission technologies for the oil majors

Oil and gas companies will invest new resources on wind and go up next year. But in 2022, carbon capture, use and storage projects and low-emission hydrogen projects also stand out.