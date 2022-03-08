Energy: Aie, Co2 record in 2021 for post-Covid recovery – Infrastructures & Cities

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 08 – Global emissions of carbon dioxide related to energy in 2021 rebounded to the highest level in history, registering a + 6% to 36.3 billion tons due to the recovery of the world economy that has used a lot of coal after the Covid-19 crisis. This was stated in a new analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA).



The increase in global CO2 emissions of over 2 billion tons, explains the IEA, “was the largest in history in absolute terms, which more than offset the reduction caused by the pandemic the previous year”.



The use of coal for electricity generation in 2021 has been intensified by record natural gas prices, the agency said in noting that this has come about despite renewable energy sources and nuclear power providing a boost last year. largest share of global electricity generation. Generation from clean sources reached an all-time high, exceeding 8,000 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2021, 500 TWh above the 2020 level. hydroelectricity declined due to the effects of drought, particularly in the United States and Brazil.



This strong growth in global CO2 emissions was largely driven by China, where they increased by 750 million tonnes between 2019 and 2021, which more than offset the aggregate decline in the rest of the world over the same period. China, the IEA recalls, was the only major economy to record economic growth in both 2020 and 2021.



In 2021 alone, its CO2 emissions increased over 11.9 billion tons, representing 33% of the global total. (HANDLE).

