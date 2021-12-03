Energy and hydrogen, the Mediterranean center of gravity of EU policies – Time





BRUSSELS (BELGIUM) (ITALPRESS) – Europe will never be able to achieve energy autonomy. It is therefore necessary to look to the areas bordering the Old Continent to find a truly sustainable solution, without generating devastating impacts on economic growth. In this key, the Mediterranean becomes central, as an area of ​​connection with gas-producing countries, a raw material that will remain central in the long term also due to the role it can play in the distribution of hydrogen. We therefore need political and technological action involving the Middle East and North Africa.

These are some of the aspects that are analyzed in the third edition of the “MED & Italian Energy Report” presented in Brussels and the result of the collaboration between SRM (Research Center connected to the Intesa Sanpaolo Group) and the[email protected] Center of the Polytechnic of Turin entitled “The new hydrogen match in the Euro-Mediterranean region”. The issue is very concrete, and enters the pockets of all Italians, in the form of increases in bills. “Energy independence is also needed to better govern inflation, and renewables help us”, explained Massimo de Andreis, general manager of SRM-Intesa Sanpaolo, responding to Italpress.

“Renewables are a prospect over the decade, while when we talk about inflation we talk about today and tomorrow. Expectations about a drop in energy prices in the next year and inflation, also expressed by Christine Lagarde in the last few hours, hopefully will come true “, continues de Andreis, underlining however that” the geopolitical dynamics, because prices can rise and fall also because someone closes or opens the tap. When you are very dependent on the import of energy, Europe is at 58% and Italy at 77%, you have an immediate effect on prices, it is a variable on independence “. Words also confirmed by Ettore Bompard, of the Polytechnic of Turin, who underlines that today “on prices, renewables play a role and contribute to lowering prices, but it is a marginal contribution”.

Realism that starts from real data. Europe now consumes 11% of the world’s energy and shows a better ratio between energy consumption and GDP thanks to the many investments in energy efficiency. Starting from this premise, Europe is moving faster towards sustainability. The use of coal decreased from 32% to 13% while the use of natural gas increased significantly from 16% to 22%. Renewable energies have gone from 15% to 41% with the aim of reaching 61% of the electricity mix in 2030, 84% in 2040 and 88% in 2050.

To do this, it becomes crucial to import clean energy. According to the report, the hydrogen value chain can be a significant business prospect for the Mediterranean region, thanks to the high potential from renewables, with also geopolitical impacts. In fact, sustainability and equity can derive from the adoption of cooperation schemes between the shores of the Mediterranean in the exploitation of renewable potential and in the production of green hydrogen, building a new energy dialogue.

The medium-term scenarios (up to 2040) show that, if a high penetration of hydrogen is foreseen (25% of the final energy uses), a cooperative approach between the three shores will make it possible to satisfy the same hydrogen demand with a total installed capacity of 36 GW, less than that required if a self-sufficient approach is adopted by each bank, thanks to a better exploitation of the resources available in the entire region. The existing interconnections for the transport of natural gas can play a key role in supporting the penetration of hydrogen and the creation of a Mediterranean green hydrogen market, especially by pursuing the path of transporting hydrogen in the form of a mixture with natural gas. As for Italy, the maximum potential import of hydrogen through pipelines could be 33.7 TWh / a, around 2.5% of Italy’s total final energy consumption in 2019.

However, the potential for our country is wider. Taking advantage of its geographical position, its vast infrastructural network and solid scientific and design know-how, Italy will be able to assume a central role between the South and the North of the Euro-Mediterranean area, through the creation of a connection HUB for the transport and distribution of hydrogen. Ports can become real reference points for the “hydrogen valleys”, a vision that is becoming a reality at European level in Rotterdam, Antwerp or Hamburg. Italy has also launched initiatives that look in this direction, but acceleration is needed.

Not only hydrogen, however, in this Mediterranean energy exchange, Europe only has to gain. Morocco, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Algeria have and exploit an enormous wealth of renewable sources. In particular, Morocco and Egypt have a large component of wind with respectively 62% and 71% of the wind contribution on the whole of renewable electricity. While Israel, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates are boosting solar power with percentages between 87% and 100%. Their productions would make our purchases sustainable.

