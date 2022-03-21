Energy and petrol, what the anti-price increase decree provides

Finally, the government strengthened the contributions of the so-called bonus sea and bonus ironto encourage freight transport on railways and by sea.

As a first measure, the executive has extended the possibility to pay bills in installments also to businesses. The bills for consumption in May and June can therefore be paid in installments, up to a maximum of 24 monthly installments.

To support the measure, the company for insurance and financial services for businesses (Sace) will be able to issue its own guarantees in favor of banks and financial institutions, with a limit of € 9 billion. Sace will also be able to grant guarantees, in favor of insurance companies, equal to 90% of the indemnities generated by exposures to the receivables of electricity and natural gas suppliers.

Furthermore, the decree provides for a 12% tax credit on energy costs in the first quarter of 2022, for companies with electricity meters of power equal to or greater than 16.5 kilowatts that are not energy-intensive. The contribution is recognized if the price of the energy used has increased by 30% compared to the same quarter of 2019. While for companies other than those with a high consumption of natural gas, a 20% credit on the expenditure incurred for the purchase of gasconsumed in the second quarter of 2022 for uses other than heating, if the price has increased by 30% compared to the same quarter of 2019. The latter credit is also transferable to credit institutions and other financial intermediaries.

Finally, the government stepped up corporate tax credits energy-consumingincreasing the credit from 20 to 25%, and for those a heavy consumption of natural gas, passing it from 15% to 20%. While for the agriculture and fisheries sector a tax credit for the purchase of fuel, equal to 20% of the cost total sustained in the first quarter of 2022.

How will the supervision of energy and fuel prices work?

The decree also enhanced the activities and tools of Mister prices, as the Guarantor for price surveillance is called, established at the Ministry of Economic Development. In detail, aMission unit, who will take care of the preliminary activities, analyzes, evaluation and data processing. The Guarantor, who can convene companies and trade associations to verify that the price levels correspond to the correct and normal market trend, may also ask companies for data, news and other elements that motivate any price changes. Those who do not know how to justify the increases will be able to receive fines of up to 5 thousand euros.