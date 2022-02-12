Energy: Assolombarda, January gas prices + 660% on pre-Covid – Economy

“The price of raw materials and energy sharply increases in January 2022, which is reflected with increasing intensity on Lombard companies and on the general economic prospects”. It emerges from an analysis by the Assolombarda Study Center, according to which in January the index of the prices of non-energy raw materials reaches + 45% compared to pre-Covid. Natural gas in Europe (Ttf Holland) also recorded an impressive flare-up in prices equal to + 660% compared to pre-Covid. The increases in oil prices (Brent) equal to + 31% are more contained, but still relevant. The sharp rise in energy goods, especially gas, was transferred to the price of Italian electricity. In December 2021, the Pun (Single National Price for Electricity) in Italy reached its historic peak of € 281 per MWh (+ 492% compared to the value of January 2020) and in January it stood at € 224 per MWh (+ 372%).

“The situation linked to the increase in the price of raw materials and energy – said Alessandro Spada, president of Assolombarda – is alarming and risks seriously compromising the economic recovery. Companies – he added – have been sounding the alarm for some time: it is fundamental act immediately with decision to counter an emergency that comes at a time when the country must absolutely relaunch itself internationally thanks to funds from the NRP “.