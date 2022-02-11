Energy costs more and more

On Thursday evening, about 3 thousand Italian municipalities turned off the lighting of their most representative monuments and buildings for half an hour, a symbolic initiative to report to the government the difficulties for municipal administrations deriving from the increase in the cost of energy. The National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI) has thus joined the numerous organizations and trade associations that are asking the government for new interventions to contain the prices of bills, which are growing strongly and to the point of jeopardizing the recovery after two difficult years of pandemic.

Where are we

The cost of energy began to rise especially in Europe with the arrival of the cold season and an increase in demand, satisfied with greater difficulty than usual. The lower availability of gas – which is used both for heating and for the production of electricity – has been affected by lower stocks, late and shorter deliveries, structural problems and international relations with some of the largest suppliers, such as Russia. . The strong recovery of industrial activities in Asia contributed to an increase in gas demand in that area, to the detriment of other areas.

The reference price of gas is estimated to have risen by 330 per cent last year alone, with a consequent increase in the cost of energy for both industrial activities and individual consumers.

The increases have gradually become visible in the bills and there are estimates on an energy expenditure that in Italy could be on average one thousand euros higher per family, with an increase of over 400 euros for electricity and about 600 euros for gas.

Companies have already reported on several occasions that they are unable to sustain such a marked increase in the cost of energy, a problem that mainly concerns energy-intensive companies, i.e. those that consume a lot of gas and electricity for their production: glass, ceramics, cement , wood, paper and metals.

The Confindustria Study Center has estimated that the cost of energy for businesses this year will be 37 billion. In 2018 it was 8 billion and in 2020 it was 20 billion.

What the government does

In recent months, the government has intervened several times by adopting measures to mitigate the effects of the increase in the cost of energy. The last intervention dates back to the end of January and was contained in a new “supports” decree, with which 1.7 billion euros were announced in addition to the 3.8 billion euros previously allocated and always referring to the first quarter of this year.

The money was mainly intended to contain the expenditure in the bills of general system charges, an item under which many initiatives fall both for the improvement of energy efficiency and for the support of various industrial policies. The decree also included a tax contribution to compensate at least in part the high energy costs that energy-intensive companies have to face.

Although welcomed, the interventions were described as insufficient by many observers and by the parties that support the government. Following the new increases, on Wednesday the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, announced “a far-reaching intervention in the coming days” to address the problem again.

Draghi did not give any further details, however, and it is unclear whether something will already be approved at a Council of Ministers next week or if more time will be needed.

The hypothesis, anticipated by some representatives of the government, is that the new intervention has a range between 5 and 7 billion euros, a circumstance that would lead to a doubling of the amount allocated so far to address the increases in the cost of energy.

The possibility of extending the relief to more families with respect to the current rules is being considered, which makes the benefits accessible to those with an ISEE not exceeding 8,265 euros, or to 20,000 euros in the case of families with at least four dependent children (including those with an ISEE not exceeding 8,265 euros). has income or citizenship pension). The families involved so far have been around 2.5 million for the gas bonus and around 3 million for the electricity bonus. An extension would imply the allocation of more resources, which, however, will have to be partly allocated to businesses.

For companies, bonuses and reliefs could be linked to the introduction of new mechanisms to incentivize the consumption of energy produced from renewable sources, with compensation systems to be applied up to and including 2023.

The companies are also asking for the national gas production quotas to be revised, in order to have greater stocks and more stable prices. Interventions of this type, in addition to being quite expensive, could meet some resistance from the European Union.

Furthermore, finding the necessary funds will not be easy, especially for the measures to be taken quickly to immediately affect the bills.