Energy decree for Sardinia: Draghi is signed

After the yes of three ministers, the premier’s one arrives at the document that allows gas to arrive in the Porto Torres, Oristano and Portovesme poles “. Satisfied trade unions

CAGLIARI. Green light to the energy decree for the transition in Sardinia. The news of Prime Minister Draghi’s signature on the document already signed by the three competent ministers is definitively confirmed. “Uiltec Sardegna expresses satisfaction with the signing of the Dpcm Sardinia on the infrastructure and methanisation of Sardinia – declares the general secretary Pierluigi Loi – The Dpcm foresees the arrival of gas in the Sulcis, Oristano and Porto Torres poles, giving the hope of productive recovery of companies such as Eurallumina or the possibility of reducing energy costs to companies such as Portovesme srl, which in this period of very high energy costs is leading to the shutdown of production lines “.

The CGIL, with the number one in Sardinia Samuele Piddiu and the regional secretary of Filctem Francesco Garau, remembers having solicited the measure for months “as the first indispensable act of a larger project which, with the construction of the backbone, will also be able to guarantee the equalization of tariffs ».

Both hope that now "we will move forward quickly towards the construction of infrastructures, overcoming once and for all the hesitations that we have unfortunately witnessed in recent times, in particular by the president of the Region". As for the energy transition, the acronym returns to pressing on the Region for an "urgent confrontation" with the aim of defining the path and the choices to be implemented in the near future, "starting from the enhancement of the energy mix and innovative projects such as those on 'hydrogen which, incidentally, will be able to travel right through the backbone now dedicated to methane ».