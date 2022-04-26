Energy drinks are dangerous for children: this one died after consuming one | Univision Health News

Francisco Cervantes, better known as ‘Panchito’, was visiting his grandmother in Matamoros (Mexico) on April 16 when he saw a glass of the Monster Energy brand energy drink that an older cousin had left on the table and he drank it quickly to quench his thirst.
“He was playing and he came home tired and he got thirsty. He gave her the glass and she drinks it, ”said her grandmother in an interview with Primer Impacto.
Almost immediately he felt bad: complained of stomach pain and started convulsingso he was taken to the hospital, where fell into a coma.
The diagnosis: a intoxication that later led to brain deathreported their relatives on social networks and different media.
Although initially -according to the British tabloid mirror– the mother refused to be disconnected from the artificial respirator that kept him alive, it soon became clear that there was no way to save him.
Six days after hospitalization, he died.
Now many wonder how it is possible that a simple energy drink can cause someone’s death.
Like Panchito, many children drink energy drinks by accident
What happened to ‘Panchito’ is not an isolated case: it has long been known that energy drinks (also known as energy drinks) can be fatal.
A 16-year-old boy died from too much caffeine
“Caffeine is a drug that stimulates the central nervous system and consuming it in excess can have negative effects such as restlessness, nervousness, sleep problems, excess urine production, speech disturbances or arrhythmia,” he explained to Univision News on that occasion. Johns Hopkins University professor Mary M. Sweeney.
Between 2010 and 2013 they were reported in the United States over 5,000 cases of people calling the Poison Control call center after drinking energy drinks.
More than 50% had cardiovascular problems and another high percentage had neurological problems such as seizures.
Almost half of the calls were related to children under 6 years of age who, just like what happened to ‘Panchito’, did not know what they were drinking.
“They didn’t go to a store to buy it, they found it in the refrigerator or left by some parent or older brother,” he told NBCnewsSteven Lipshultz, co-author of that research.
Energy drinks can have “severe effects” on children (and even adults)
Among the most frequent and potentially fatal effects associated with energy drinks in minors are seizures, irregular heartbeat, liver failure, and blood pressure that is too high.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH for its acronym in English) warn that there is increasing scientific evidence “that shows that energy drinks can have serious effects on health, particularly in children, adolescents and young adults.”
Energy or energy drinks may contain pharmaceutical-grade caffeine and caffeine from other sources that can speed up the heart and raise blood pressure.
Some energy drinks contain up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per cancompared to between 100 and 150 for a typical cup of coffee.
In what amounts is caffeine dangerous?
Caffeine intoxication can occur at levels above 400 milligrams per day in adults, to more than 100 milligrams in adolescents, and to 2.5 milligrams per kilogram of body weight in children under 12 years of ageLipshultz explains in a statement from Michigan Children’s Hospital.
The American Academy of Pediatrics prohibits the consumption of caffeine in children and discourages its consumption in adolescents and insists that energy drinks are not suitable for them.
Signs of excessive caffeine consumption
- Upset stomach or nausea
In toxic levelscaffeine can produce from vomiting, diarrhea or disorientation to palpitations fast or erratic seizures or even the death.
What’s in a can of energy drink like Monster Energy?
One 16-ounce can of the classic version of Monster Energy contains 160 milligrams of caffeineto which must be added high amounts of sugar and more ingredients like Taurine (an amino acid), vitamin B, l-carnitine, guarana and ginseng among others.
The safety of many of these additional substances has not been fully evaluated, as well as the interaction of all of them together, emphasizes the Michigan Children’s hospital in a statement.
A controversial study by sports cardiologist John Higgins that evaluated the effects of a 24-ounce can of Monster Energy on medical students found that within 90 minutes of consuming it, the participants’ blood flow was “severely impaired,” explains a report published in Quartz.
Although the investigation had great limitations, the specialist suspects that the combination of the ingredients -caffeine plus other stimulants- interferes with the endothelium, a layer of cells that controls the dilation of the arteries.