Energy efficiency of buildings, Future Motors brings Turntide Technologies solution to Italy

Future Motors, a company specializing in green technologies for energy efficiency, announces the landing in Italy of the intelligent solutions of Turntide Technologies, the Californian company that developed Smart Motor System, one of the first electric motors with switched magnetic reluctance that allows large buildings to manage air treatment with energy savings on average of 64%.

“Buildings are the largest energy consumers in Europe. In particular, the electric motors used in industrial and commercial buildings to air condition and move air can represent up to 50% of their consumption “he explains Angelo Rivolta, CEO of Future Motors in Italy: “In a historical moment in which the price of energy is constantly increasing and CO2 emissions are growing in a worrying way, to have smart solutions that improve energy performance without the need to invest in a new plant but by integrating with the existing one and by reducing energy consumption by an average of 64%, it accelerates a global path towards 100% clean energy. “

The creator of this innovation is Piyush Desai, co-founder of Turntide Technologies, who after presenting his invention as a thesis at the Illinois Institute of Technology, patented it, transforming it into a company that has obtained 400 million in funding from investors including Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Robert Downey Jr.’s FootPrint Coalition, Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, Fifth Wall’s Climate Technology Fund, BMW iVentures and JLL Spark.

In the Smart Motor System, electrical energy is used to activate pairs of coils that generate a magnetic field. The rotor, made up of a simple metal block, aligns itself with the magnetic field created. By switching the pairs of coils on and off in sequence, a rotary motion is obtained. To do this, the management electronics switch the current on and off in order to activate each pair of coils very quickly, 20,000 times per second. Turntide technology, integrated into building management systems, allows electricity savings of up to over 60% to be achieved. In addition, these motors do not contain magnets and rare earths, thus contributing to the reduction of the environmental impact.

