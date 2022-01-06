Energy, Enel’s version: “There are no extra profits”

Enel clears itself of the controversy concerning the expensive bills and the hypothesis of making extra profits with expensive gas. “All the energy that we will deliver in 2022 was sold before the summer and therefore at prices that are far from the current ones, this applies to Enel, but I think for most of the electricity operators, not for those who speculate, but not I think it is the bulk of the Italian generation “, commented Nicola Lanzetta yesterday, promoted to Enel’s Italy director last December, specifying that” in the generation of Italian electricity, Enel has just 18%. So we are not this big monster that rules the markets and determines the price. Among other things, of this 18% the hypothetical, but this is not the case, rich generation, that is, of renewables is worth 50% ».

Numbers that shed some light on the purchase and sale of gas in Italy that occur at different times, giving rise to calculations that are not always exact. Lanzetta reiterates that “the real culprit is the gas needed to produce energy” and that there is “no extra margin because today’s energy was sold at prices set before the summer, we sell everything in the long term. “. And so, “this storm is good only for those who have gas and sell it – he adds – everyone can hypothesize who he is, national institutions that have it and sell it. As a system, the others who use it to produce are succubus, the electricity companies are suffering and this can also be seen from the performance of the shares of companies linked to gas and energy ». A diatribe that can be resolved with the accounts of the first months of 2022 that will reveal who is really winning with expensive gas. For Lanzetta, in light of the fact that Italy imports 90% of gas, the solution to the expensive bill is «the use of renewable energy. The more as a country we produce from renewable sources, the more the price will drop “, he explained, recalling that Enel has invested 15 billion for the next three years on this sector. But it is not just a problem of energy sources.

«Today there is a paradox that is not economic, but of permits. As Italy and as a company we have substantial investments to be made for plants and the network, but unfortunately we are blocked due to bureaucratic aspects ». Lanzetta recalls that «today in Italy there are hundreds of plants blocked, both by bureaucracy and by Nimby syndrome (not in my garden), everyone has their own little interest. Unfortunately, what we successfully achieved in 2012-2013 on renewables and which should now be applied to the possibility of extracting gas in Italy is a long way off ».