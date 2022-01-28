Energy, EU and US: “At work to avoid shock to gas supplies in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine”. And we study Tap empowerment

Brussels and Washington are working to ensure the security of gas supplies to the EU in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine. “The United States is our largest supplier of Liquefied natural gas“, Remembers the president of the European Commission in a tweet, Ursula von der Leyenwho signed with the US president Joe Biden a joint note which reads: “We are committed to energy security Europe, to sustainability and to accelerate the global transition to clean energy. We share the goal of ensuring the energy security ofUkraine and the progressive integration of Ukraine into the European gas and electricity market“. The topic will be on the agenda at the meeting of US-EU Energy Council on February 7thor. Meanwhile, on February 4, the EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will be in Baku for the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and “will have bilateral meetings with the energy and natural resources ministers of theAzerbaijan on the role of Azerbaijan in the diversification of gas supplies to Europe ”through the pipeline Tapwhich arrives in Puglia.

“Over the past decade, the EU has invested in diversification of its supplies. The European Commission will intensify its work with member states for the security of supplies in the context of a transparent and competitive market and in a way that is compatible with the long-term climate objectives “, write Biden and von der Leyen in the text released by the House. White. “We are committed to intensifying our strategic energy cooperation for security of supply and will work together to make energy supplies available reliable and economical for EU citizens and companies “. They will also ensure “sufficient and timely supplies of natural gas to the EU from various sources around the world to avoid shock to supplies, including those that could result from a further invasion of Russia into Ukraine – the joint note continues -. The United States is already the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to the EU. We are collaborating with governments and market participants on providing additional volumes of natural gas to Europe from various sources. Liquefied natural gas can strengthen security of supply in the short term as we continue there transition to zero emissions“.

Biden and von der Leyen therefore turn to the majors energy producing countries, to which they ask to join them to ensure that the “world energy markets are stable and well supplied“. “We intend to work together, in close collaboration with EU member states, on LNG supplies for security of supply and emergency planning – write the two leaders -. We will also exchange views on the role of storage in security of supply. More generally, we invite all major energy producing countries to join us in ensuring that the world’s energy markets are stable and well supplied ”.

Then on February 4, the EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson he will travel to Baku to also discuss the “increase in supplies through the TAP trans-Adriatic gas pipeline”. The Council “will discuss possible options for extending the southern gas corridor to new energy markets, in particular those where it could favor thephasing out of coal“And” the reduction of methane emissions will also be on the agenda “. In bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani energy and natural resources ministers Parviz Shahbazov and Mukhtar Babayev, the Commissioner expects “discussions to focus on Azerbaijan’s role in diversifying gas supplies to Europe”. “This includes the potential to increase gas supply through the trans-Adriatic pipeline to the EU. There TAP’s annual capacity is currently around 10 billion cubic meters and it has been a stable and reliable supplier for the EU ”.