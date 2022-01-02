Energy, EU push on gas and nuclear power. “They must be included among the green sources” – Corriere.it

The draft of the Commission and the divisions between the countries. Germany has just closed 3 power plants

Gas and nuclear power that meet specific standards will have a “green” license. Second the 59-page draft viewed by Courier service , new nuclear power plants “to produce electricity and / or process heat, including for the purposes of district heating or industrial processes such as hydrogen production” must have obtained a building permit before 2045, while the works to extend the life of the existing plants will have to be authorized before 2040. Furthermore, the projects will have to give guarantees on the treatment of waste and on the dismantling of plants at the end of their life. As for the gas, considered a “transition source”, the investments will be considered “sustainable” only for plants with emissions of less than 100 grams of CO2 per kWh, a threshold according to experts unattainable with current technologies. But for power plants with a building permit prior to December 31, 2030, the limit will be 270 grams of CO2 per kWh provided they replace much more polluting existing plants and meet a series of criteria, which will be verified by an independent third party.

The radioactive waste of nuclear power

Nuclear does not produce CO2 but has the problem of radioactive waste, gas is a fossil source on which many EU countries depend for the energy transition. The game is crucial: re-entering the EU taxonomy means accessing more advantageous funding. And more broadly, this will have an impact on the cost of energy and on the competitiveness of EU countries, free to choose the energy mix to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Germany, which has decided to exit nuclear power after the disaster in Fukushima and intends to complete it this year, has just closed three of the six plants still in existence and is opposed to including nuclear power in the taxonomy. Even more so now that the Greens are also in the government. France, on the other hand, leads a group of favorable countries (Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Holland, Belgium and Sweden). Once the Commission has adopted the text, the EU Council and Parliament will have 4 months plus 2 months to reject it. To block the delegated act, the Council must take a reverse enhanced qualified majority decision: 20 Member States representing at least 65% of the EU population. The opposites on paper are currently Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Denmark. Seven, including Italy, have no official position but the leaders said they were in favor. The EU Parliament votes by simple majority for the no to the text. The decision of the EU Commission has re-fueled the debate (never extinguished) also in Italy. For Matteo Salvini “Italy cannot stand still” and “the League is also ready to collect signatures for a referendum”. Immediate no in M5S with the group leader in the Chamber Davide Crippa: “Old and wrong recipes”