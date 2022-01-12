World

Energy, Iea accuses Russia of supplying less gas to Europe for political purposes

The head of the International Energy Agency accuses Russia of having throttled gas supplies to Europe at a time of “strong geopolitical tensions”, suggesting that Moscow has created an energy crisis for political purposes. According to the Financial Times, the Turkish Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, on behalf of the organization he leads, has launched heavy accusations against Russia that it is withholding at least one third of the gas it could send to Europe. “We believe there are strong elements of tension in the European gas market due to Russia’s behavior,” Birol said.

«I would like to point out that the low flows of Russian gas towards Europe today coincide with the increase in geopolitical tensions over Ukraine. Russia could increase deliveries to Europe by at least a third, this is the key message ». Birol’s comments come as European households prepare for large increases in their bills after wholesale gas and electricity prices soared to record highs. Russia has long insisted that it has fulfilled all of its long-term supply contracts for Europe, but has been accused by politicians and analysts of holding back supplies since last year, limiting spot sales that once were. readily available.

Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas company, aims to obtain approval for the start-up of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, an alternative to transit routes through Ukraine. Russia has stationed around 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, while Moscow holds talks with the United States on European security. A vote in the US Senate is expected this week on the bill to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2. Birol said European countries, including the UK, need to prepare for future crises by securing gas stocks. additional.

