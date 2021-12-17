Energy, no agreement between EU leaders at the European Council. Among the nodes, the exchange of Co2- Corriere.it emission quotas

From our correspondent

BRUSSELS The EU leaders after a long discussion on how to deal with the race in energy prices, which is weighing down the bills of households and businesses in Europe, did not find an agreement at the European Council which ended after midnight and therefore did not adopt any conclusions . To divide them the system for the trading of CO2 emissions quotas and the second delegated act of the taxonomy, which the Commission will present on December 22, which will most likely consider nuclear and gas as sources of the transition.

During the day, the EU leaders they had dealt with the issue on several occasions without being able to find an agreement on the definitive text. We had to see that the differences on the table made it impossible to adopt conclusions on energy and we will return to this at a forthcoming Council, said the President of the European Council Charles Michel at the end of the Council.



For Poland and Spain among the causes of the price hike there would be speculation within the Ets system. Interpretation not shared by other EU countries. While Warsaw, as well as other Eastern European countries, also disputes the Commission’s proposal to extend the ETS system to transport and construction. The divisions between countries were also recorded in other areas, starting with the request for a reform of the electricity market to untie the prices of electricity from those of gas, advanced in recent weeks by Spain, also supported by France and Italy. For other countries, such as Germany and Holland, the temporary increase in prices and therefore the states individually should find a way to face the emergency.

The perspectives with respect to the path of energy policies that both of our countries intend to undertake are slightly different, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, at its debut, in a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. For some time now Germany has taken the decision that nuclear energy will not take part in the energy transition but it is important that everyone can continue on its path without undermining the unity of the EU. For Scholz it is not an easy task, but in the end we will have to find unity despite the different priorities we have set ourselves.

