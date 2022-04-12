Energy Park Monza climbing gym

A climbing wall with one of the highest climbing walls in Europe and the highest in Italy, paddle and golf courses, a spa and a panoramic restaurant 26 meters high. Work continues in the former Philips area. In the area of ​​135,000 square meters between viale Campania and via Borgazzi, work continues to shape the Energy Spring Park, the project conceived by the Bellazzi family – owner of the area – signed by the architect Giancarlo Marzorati.

The paddle courts and the climbing wall

Six paddle courts will be completed by the end of the year and by 2023 the highest indoor climbing hall in Italy and among the highest in Europe will be built, with a 17-meter wall, with pitches covering every difficulty level. The structure will maintain the original volumes, approximately 67,000 cubic meters and will host, in addition to the paddle and the rock wall, also three golf courses, all covered.

The panoramic restaurant and the spa

Not just sport: the new center will also see spaces open to the public, including a small wellness oasis with a spa and a panoramic restaurant, at the top of the building, 26 meters high, from which you can enjoy the view over the whole Monza, on the Milano delle Torri and on the snow-capped Alps.

“Climbing enthusiasts will find bread for their teeth in this new structure that will host a certified 17-meter internal rock wall. The project also includes another record-breaking wall on the outside that will reach a height of 27 meters” explains GianMaria Bellazzi. “Our goal is to create an urban polarity for the city of Monza with characteristics in step with the times: active, hospitable, open and stimulating but also capable of maintaining a strong link with history, with the landscape and the surrounding nature” .