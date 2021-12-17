Energy, perfect storm. And Enel has to re-ignite the coal in La Spezia

And methane, which in many countries (including Italy) is the source that determines the final price of the kilowatt hour, in just five days of transactions on the Italian gas exchange PSV has risen by 35%, going from 34 to about 46 dollars for million Btu, driven by the same reasons that cause the kilowatt hour to rise: cold, modest stocks, lower than expected supplies from Russia, increasing demand.

In detail: French nuclear power and electricity prices

In an already nervous energy market, EdF’s announcement of the closure of four nuclear reactors led to a record rise in European benchmark electricity prices. The reactors make up almost 10% of French nuclear capacity and with the expected drop in temperatures in the coming weeks, the announcement immediately increased the cost of energy in Europe, with repercussions on countries that import French atomic electricity such as Germany, Spain. , Italy and Great Britain.

The cost of German electricity for 2022 grew by more than 10% after the announcement, rising to € 227 per megawatt hour on the European Energy Exchange AG. For France, the average electricity price on the week-ahead market increased by 20% to € 485 per thousand kilowatt hours, while the January contract increased by 36% .The price of electricity for January deliveries has risen. in France by over 50% to 585 euros per thousand kilowatt hours and in Germany contracts in January amounted to 365 euros with an increase of 19%.

The return to coal: La Spezia

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Economic Transition gave Enel the green light to turn off coal to transform group 3 of the plant into a of the 48 new plants gas systems with high efficiency designed to cover the fluctuations of the most “meteopathic” renewables, ie sun and wind.

But Terna asked to suspend the dismantling and reconstruction works of the SP3 group to “guarantee the continuity of the service and safety of the electricity system” and the extraordinary strike already scheduled was suspended.

The huge machine started up again.

The return to coal: Monfalcone

Terna asked A2A to re-ignite the Monfalcone power plant along the Valentinis canal, which had been stopped for months. The reason is the cold spell with the peak in energy demand.

The plant, built about fifty years ago, occupies 30 hectares and is made up of two independent coal-fired groups, one of 165 megawatts and the other of 171. The A2A project, included in the Friuli-Venezia energy plan Giulia, foresees the stop of the coal, the dismantling of the old plant and the construction of new lines fueled with high efficiency methane with the possibility of also using hydrogen. The new plant will be more compact and will take up less space: a part of the area will be given for collective use shared with local communities.