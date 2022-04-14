Energy premieres the ninth season of “Shameless”

Advertising

Problems such as alcoholism, delinquency, teenage pregnancy and job insecurity can test the stability of any family, but not the Gallaghers, who have been made stronger by the setbacks of life. This imperfect and unstructured family will face new challenges in the ninth season of “Shameless”, which Energy will premiere this Friday, April 15 at late night.

William H MacyOscar-nominated for FargoY Emmy Rossumnominated for a Golden Globe for The Phantom of the Operastar in this four-time Emmy award-winning comedy-drama also starring Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, and Emma Kenney.

Political incursions, new problems and the fight for survival

With Ian in prison, the Gallaghers face a difficult period, especially for Fiona, who after her business failure will return to the family home in search of emotional support. Meanwhile, Frank, determined to do business in politics, will start a campaign to give voice and vote to the working class of the South Side of Chicago.

Lip, for his part, will try to stay sober thanks to Xan, a girl he decides to take care of and whom he will try to adopt, while Debbie will undertake a fight for equal pay and stand up to sexual harassment. On the other hand, Liam, outside the peaceful environment of the private school, will look for new ways of survival and Carl will start a secret romance with Kelly. Also, Kevin and V will struggle to raise their daughters, Amy and Gemma, while trying to turn their bar, the Alibi, into a more sustainable business.

Frank recovers the illusion with a new love

Love at first sight is what Frank will feel for Ingrid Jones, a psychiatric patient whom the Gallagher patriarch will meet in the hospital emergency room. Californian actress and singer Katey Sagaawarded the Golden Globe for Best Television Actress for her work in Sons of Anarchy in 2011, will join the cast of fiction to give life to this woman, who will lead Frank to consider a future together with her.

In addition, fiction will include star intervention from Courtney Coxfamous for her portrayal of Monica Geller in friendswho will play Jen Wagner, a famous actress who, after having problems with alcohol in the past, will hire Lip as a “sober partner” during her brief stay in the city.

In the first episode…

Frank’s latest sexual escapades land him in trouble with the Hopkins Academy PTA. On the other hand, Fiona faces her decision to pay Ian’s bail, while he continues with her eccentricities. Meanwhile, Lip juggles caring for Xan and Debbie fights for economic equality at work. Also, Carl proves himself at the military academy, while Kevin and V have serious problems managing their daughters without Svetlana’s help.

Now you can receive all the Mundoplus.tv news instantly and on your mobile. Join our channel at Telegram