Energy, renewable sources are not enough: the risk of blackouts is growing in Europe

The old does not die and the new cannot be born, and in this interregnum the European and Italian electricity systems are exposed to the fragility of the green transition. At the moment there are no planned detachments or blackouts (like the one that occurred days ago in Berlin with hundreds of thousands of people left in the cold for hours) but the risk is around the corner and experts call for caution for the coming months: from warnings from Copasir (the Parliamentary Committee for the Safety of the Republic) approved on Thursday until the clarification of a study by Alessandro Clerici of the World Energy Council presented in December at a webinar of Entsoe, the European association of high voltage networks, the indications they are unique. Beware of the “perfect storm,” they say.

The fragility of the energy transition

Even the electricity companies consulted, the largest, confirm that attention must remain high but there are no conditions for concern. The important thing, they all repeat, is that the risk factors do not add up. If all together, the fragility of the energy transition from fragility to crisis. As in the construction sites on the motorway, the hard shoulder of the European electricity system has narrowed and disappeared completely.

It happens that there are more phenomena related to the green transition. Renewable sources of energy, fickle like wind and ungovernable like the sun, don’t grow fast enough. Germany has just shut down two atomic reactors and is relying on coal and methane because the contribution of the wind is less than expected. It is the wind drought that is driving wind companies in the North Sea crazy. Energy raw materials are disrupting, not only gas but also lithium for electric cars and uninterruptible power supplies, and in Serbia the nimby committees are protesting against the huge mine that wants to open the multinational Rio Tinto.

French nuclear power is aging and requires more and more frequent health shutdowns, shutdowns that could have an impact on the availability of electricity on the import line between Grand’Ile-Rondissone (Turin). The large and powerful power plants of the past, such as coal-fired ones, are switched off, guaranteeing inertia and sealing even in the event of voltage and frequency crazes, replaced by a dispersion of many small plants, and the stability of the high voltage decreases . While waiting for powerful batteries to consolidate the electrical system, gas power plants are planned.

Rising costs, paralyzed investments

This leads to an accelerated increase in costs, paralyzes investments already planned in old fossil energies, the returns of which are decades long, and leads to a possible lack of adequate energy resources in the future, “especially if the major developments in renewable energies and energy carriers they will not reach the ambitious objectives in time ”, warns Clerici of the World Energy Council. “And this potential risk, not only for prices, but for the safety and quality of energy supplies, could have serious impacts”.