Energy, the EU towards nuclear and gas as green sources

Canfin, very close to the Elysée, proposes a compromise: “Transition source gas subject to conditions, such as nuclear power, with the possibility for investors not to consider both”.

The compromise proposed by Canfin, “which I know the Commission is studying very carefully”, said the MEP, closely resembles the French document circulated a few weeks ago. A gas plant would be considered sustainable – even if “in transition” – by the EU if it replaces a coal plant, only until 2030-35, and with emissions of less than 270 grams of CO2 per Kilowatt hour produced on average over the entire cycle of life.

Nuclear “has emissions close to zero – says Canfin – but cannot be considered green per se due to the environmental risk and that of waste, but the economic activity of waste management could be the subject of another legislative act in 2022”. “These solutions – he adds – are

compatible both with the position of France and with the coalition contract of the new German government “.

“We have always realized that gas and nuclear power could have stopped everything, now the time has come to decide”, explains Canfin.