Energy too expensive, the first companies in difficulty reduce their shifts

TREVISO – With the recovery of the Treviso and Padua businesses and, more generally, the Veneto ones, there is a risk of lack of energy. In a literal sense, because the increases in energy sources, which have been escalating for several months now, are hitting new records in recent weeks. With heavy repercussions on the costs and financial equilibrium of companies, so much so that some companies have already had to reduce production or shifts, despite the lack of orders. The price of gas in December jumped to 572% compared to the pre-pandemic prices of 2019, while that of electricity has increased fivefold since the beginning of the year. companies. And analysts do not foresee a cooling for commodities (metals, textiles, food) before April 2022, even gas and electricity would return to normal levels only from 2023. While from January 1st there is a new sting on gas and electricity bills ( Nomisma Energia, one of the most accredited study centers on the subject, estimates further increases of 61 and 48%), net of the partial benefits of the measures adopted by the Government.

CRITIC SITUATION

The alarm was raised by Assindustria Venetocentro, the association representing over 3,500 companies in the provinces of Padua and Treviso. «We are in the midst of a dramatic energy crisis affecting all manufacturing sectors – underlines the president Leopoldo Destro -. An unsustainable shock for some sectors in the absence of immediate action. There is a risk of the temporary suspension of the activity of many companies, especially energy-intensive and smaller ones, due to excess costs and the substantial reduction in margins ». In particular, the activities with the highest energy consumption, from plastics to foundries and metallurgy, from the mining sector to that of paper mills and paper converting, to ceramics, in particular suffer the most, but also certain segments of sectors that are much more widespread locally such as wood-furniture or food. In these areas, the electricity bill can account for a third or more of the total costs. “But when, as is happening, it is necessary to face increases of four or five times, this becomes a problem beyond the percentage of the total costs – explains Giuseppe Milan, general manager of Avc – Many companies are reporting difficulties: if the situation were to prolong it would put into question the stability of the productive activity ». Among the causes of the surge, as recalled by the entrepreneurial association, the global economic recovery that pushes the demand for energy, financial speculation, tensions with gas supplier countries, choices on the energy transition and their impact.

INSUFFICIENT APPROPRIATIONS

Already over 400 companies are using the digital platform activated just over a month ago by Assindustria Venetocentro, to monitor the trend and forecasts of the prices of 70 raw materials, including energy. But the organization calls for a national and European plan: «The 3.8 billion allocated so far to deal with the emergency – Destro remarks – are not sufficient to the extent that they are mainly addressed to residential users. A different and structural industrial policy must be adopted to reduce Italy’s exposure to these tsunamis and dependence on imports. And immediately put in place extraordinary measures to deal with the emergency. Such as, for example, the exploitation of our gas fields by increasing withdrawals quickly and releasing the gas to the industrial system at controlled prices. The introduction of important tax concessions on system charges, as happens in Germany and France, and the increase in the remuneration of the interruptibility service in the electricity and gas sector. In addition to a compact action in Europe ».