Energy Transition, common point of the candidates | Elections

In a presidential campaign like the current one, marked by the differences in economic matters between the different candidates, there is an issue on which all the applicants are aligned in favor of their development.

(Chile seeks synergies with Colombia to promote innovation).

It is the policy of Energy Transitiona macro guideline at the state level that has been implemented since the government of former president Juan Manuel Santos, which the current president Iván Duque continued, and which it is taken for granted that the new president of the Republic will continue from next August 7.

Portfolio consulted the candidates’ campaign proposals to establish their positions regarding the future of the task to put the accelerator further into clean sources.

(See: In 4 months, 70 MW of renewables have entered).

FOLLOW WITH CLEAN SOURCES

for the applicant Ingrid Betacourt, his proposal endorses the continuity in the development of clean energy sources. “There are interesting wind projects in La Guajira that we should support,” he said.

Likewise, he went further, and also posits that Ecopetrol is the tip of the spear for the Energy Transition: “it will be that company, the one that will allow us to be a green country”.

And he stressed that the country “really” has no way to replace oil, and stressed that the objective will be to compensate with carbon credits.

He also added that the world is in an environmental crisis, and that all countries have to go through an energy transformation and Colombia can generate solutions.

“I want the country to be the first green, that implies reengineering,” he specified.

Copper and gas for the transition.

(See: The importance of hydrogen in the energy transition of Colombia).

For his part, the candidate Federico Gutierrezmade it clear in his statement that the production of strategic minerals, as well as natural gas, are key to further strengthening the Energy Transition.



“If we don’t have mining activity, it’s not viable. For the generation of solar energy, 58% silicon and 41% copper are required, for wind sources, copper, zinc and nickel are required, among other minerals, ”says Gutiérrez in his thesis.

Likewise, he emphasizes that the most expensive gas is the one that is not available and not expanding the supply service is “hitting” the sectors most vulnerable to poverty. “For this reason, Colombia must continue betting on the hydrocarbon industry, within the framework of the Energy Transition that Colombia and the world have undertaken to face the great challenge of climate change,” he points out.

MORE RENEWABLES IN THE MATRIX

In the case of the candidate Sergio Fajardo, his thesis begins with the statement that the Colombian Energy Transition is beginning. “Clean energy must go from 14% to 30% of the country’s energy matrix in the next four years”he asserted.

In addition, the candidate proposes the creation of a large science and technology innovation center for this development of renewable energies.

(See: Colombia, 29 in the Davos Forum’s Energy Transition Index).

“Innovation will be focused on electronics industries for devices that have to do with the production and consumption of renewable electricity; necessary solutions for the country’s cities in areas such as electric transportation and sustainable buildings; and production of new carriers and energy sources such as hydrogen, among many others,” she noted.

According to Fajardo’s proposal, this innovation center “will allow the construction of a productive project for Colombia around energy and climate change so that the country is not limited to importing solar panels for projects in Guajira, Cesar and El Magdalene”.

DEMOCRATIZE CLEAN ENERGIES

The candidate’s proposal Gustavo Petro on the subject of the Energy Transition, lies in the democratization in the use of clean energy.

“The active link with training and public financing of the communities in the generation, distribution, access and use of clean and efficient energy will be guaranteed, thus allowing lower rates, the reduction of production costs and the income from the sale of surpluses. energy”, he highlights.

His proposal draws attention to the creation of the National Institute of Clean Energies (Inel), to accelerate the projects that generate the generation of renewable energies and technologies that allow the development of the potential of wind and solar energy will be promoted.

“The production of clean energy in La Guajira will be prioritized, and an ambitious plan for roofs and photovoltaic farms will be promoted in the areas with the greatest solar exposure in the country. We will take advantage of biomass energy sources in different regions of the country. And we will stimulate the implementation of hydrogen projects on a small, medium and large scale, and their respective transportation and distribution systems”, says the candidate.

(See: Enel launches roadmap study for energy transition in Colombia).

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE RESOURCE

Finally, the candidate Rodolfo Hernandezbases its Energy Transition proposal on accelerate the development of non-conventional renewable sources thanks to the geographical position of Colombia.

“It offers us some advantages that many countries do not have when it comes to generating clean energy or to replace the use of fossil fuels,” he highlights.

His proposal underlines the possibilities offered by La Guajira in terms of wind and photovoltaic energy. “If we use the advantage of the sun’s rays in tropical countries to create solar generation parks, the country can achieve its autonomy in energy matters. It’s about taking the leap and starting to implement these solutions to prevent damage to the environment,” he says.

ALFONSO LOPEZ SUAREZ

PORTFOLIO WRITING