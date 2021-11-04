Energy transition, Descalzi (Eni): “Only Europe and Italy tax emissions. If not everyone does it, our industry dies “

At the presentation of the ‘Pact’ for the decarbonization completed by 2050 presented by Assocarta, Assofond, Assovetro, Confindustria Ceramica, Federacciai, Federbeton and Federchimica, also intervened Claudio Descalzi. Eni’s chief executive officer states that the sharp rise in the cost of gas “is due to 7-8 years of very little investment. We have gone from 885 billion a year to about 300 billion during Covid and then the offer has changed with more electricity, more renewables, green hydrogen and this has led to investments, only we have invested 2.6 billion in the last year in renewables both wind and solar “.

For Eni’s number one “the recovery, after Covid has solicited demand and demand governs the market and demand is still made up of products such as gas, but above all coal” from which “40% of the electricity”. Descalzi underlines how “it took coal sixty years to have 50% of the market; oil sixty years to have 40% of the market, gas fifty years to have 23%, while renewables in twenty-five years, with subsidies, at a non-electric energy level, 2% and electricity at a global level 8% and 17% at European level “. To achieve the goal of decarbonization by 2050, “we must use all technology and arrangement, without ideologies, otherwise it is like having to run 100 meters with tied hands and feet ”.

The alarm that Descalzi launches is: “We have a gas that is increased fivefold and we have an emissions tax, which is sacrosanct, but we pay it only us in Europe, it means that the burden of costs that the Italian industry has to bear is unprecedented. Therefore all the tools must be made available to an industry that must not only be helped, but must be saved. With the taxes that come, for example on the refining we pay in Europe – he underlines – but it would be easier for us if we do nothing: close all the refineries and buy the products in the United States and in Middle East because there are no CO2 taxes there. That is, everyone is ready to set goals, but then Europe and Italy take concrete steps because they tax those who pollute and no one else does, but then the industry dies and other industries instead rise, or industries outside of the Italy, but this means to impoverish a wealth of technology, employment, technology and development in an absolutely insane way ”.

At the end of the event in Rome, Descalzi reiterates that “with the G20 And Cop26 a great effort is taking place especially in Europe for the decarbonization, the hope is that other countries and continents, beyond words, will follow the example of Europe as for example on the carbon tax that no one else has and above all that it reaffirms how the president did Dragons, that there must be technological neutrality to face this challenge because the times we have are very short “. Therefore, for Descalzi it is necessary “a pragmatic action that allows decarbonization and also allows industries to survive” because if the carbon-tax exists only in Europe, the game becomes quite difficult for us. But there is also an energy problem, which Europe does not have and must buy, so on the one hand we must provide ourselves with tools to decarbonise and on the other ensure energy security, but also be able to have prices that are able to keep long live the Italian industry “.