Energy transition in the automotive sector: risks and necessary initiatives

The current situation that requires an energy transition for the car market is not the best, quite the opposite. This is confirmed by Federmeccanica, the association representing the companies of the Metalworking and Mechatronics together with the FIM, FIOM and UILM trade unions, who are clamoring for a meeting to discuss the initiatives and plans necessary to cope with the changes in progress and to safeguard the ‘occupation.

The risks and the current situation of the automotive sector

Over 70 thousand seats of work would be at risk according to what emerged, of which 63,000 only in the period between 2025 and 203 according to estimates by Anfia – Clepa – PWC. Hence the need to intervene, and as soon as possible, to jointly tackle the problem of an emergency that “oscillates dangerously between great opportunities and serious risks”.

An industry like that of the automotive sector in Italy is worth a turnover of 93 billion euros, alone is equivalent to 5.6% of the national GDP. There are over two thousand companies in the sector involved in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, for which about 180 thousand people work, making 7% of national metalworking exports, for a value of 31 billion euros.

And even today, despite the crisis in which we find ourselves which has caused a notable decrease in national production of motor vehicles, which went from over 1.8 million in 1997 to the current 700,000 in 2021 (500,000 cars), the entire sector still has a decidedly significant weight in the Italian economy. This is to provide some numbers that give an idea of ​​the current situation and the urgency of the initiatives to be taken that the aforementioned social partners are clamoring for.

The necessary initiatives to deal with the problem

The trade unions and Federmeccanica are therefore asking the institutions immediate intervention to face what is a risk of deindustrialisation of a key sector of the national economy. Discussing urgent initiatives together, implementing public policies and measures to support the demand for motor vehicles to encourage the renewal of the vehicle fleet with a view to an energy transaction, looking at the opportunities for relaunching and developing the sector, is what is requested by Federmeccanica and the trade unions.

“Today is a very important step on the path of the Renewal started in 2016 together with the Trade Union. Not only have we carried out very important reforms with the latest National Contracts such as the subjective right to training, welfare and the new classification, but we intend to make a contribution to the realization of other industrial policy reforms, fundamental for the future of our companies, our collaborators and, more generally, the country. A shared economic perspective on the Automotive sector is born from the Contractual Observatory, a critical sector for the sector and for the industry that is under a lot of pressure due to the technological and ecological transition. It is necessary that companies, trade unions and institutions work together to manage and guide change without undergoing it, in order to defend and enhance an Italian heritage. We expect the Government to recognize the value of this unity of purpose of the social partners and to want to translate it with us into unity of action for the common good ”, declared Federico Visentin, president of Federmeccanica on that occasion.