Energy transition: let’s compare the prices of wine and fuel

1 liter of diesel at the pump = 2 euros (rounded up)

1 liter of entry-level red wine = 9 euros (7 to 8 euros the source bottle)

This far-fetched comparison allows us to draw some conclusions about energy change. In vino veritasas the ancients said.

For liberals, knowledge is decentralized, disseminated throughout society within each of the individuals who compose it. This individual knowledge is the result of everyone’s knowledge but also of experience. This is why dirigisme and centralization are harmful. No individual or group is capable of synthesizing this scattered knowledge and would know better than everyone what is good for everyone.

In the economic field, prices express in a simple way the synthesis of knowledge at a given moment. This is why price manipulations (taxation, subsidy, forced reductions in interest rates) are harmful and lead to poor allocation of resources.

Those who want to laugh (yellow), however, will be able to watch Sandrine Rousseau (EELV party, economics professor) wade through subjects she knows nothing about but is supposed to know as a teacher:

On the price of gasoline, live mess @sandrousseau .. pic.twitter.com/2yry6HggKl — Francois Momboisse (@fmomboisse) July 1, 2022

For liberals, the cure for high prices is even higher prices.

Indeed, the search for profits will stimulate competition or the creation of substitute products. Of course, these are not delivered prices. artificially more expensive by the tax…

In economics, the means of comparison is the price and comparing prices allows you to make the right decisions… provided that the prices are true and not distorted.

Milan Kundera wrote that ” there is no way to check which decision is the right one because there is no comparison “. This is false in economics: the means exist, it is the price.

Comparing 1 liter of wine and 1 liter of fuel makes it possible to deduce a number of decision-making elements even if these prices in France are polluted by multiple taxes.

Become a superman for less than two euros



What can you do with a liter of diesel? Save between 10 and 100 days of physical work of a human being.

With a heat engine, this liter of diesel allows you to have 3 to 4 kWh of mechanical energy.

Concretely, this is equivalent to:

Disburse 1050 tons of earth (420 m3)

Climb 14,000 meters carrying a 10 kg load

Ride a bike 350 times 4000 vertical meters in 10 hours

You become a superman for two euros, the price of a liter of diesel!

Does consuming a liter of wine allow you to become a superman? My personal experience is negative.

The higher the minimum wage, the more profitable mechanization is

Paying 10 days of work at the minimum wage in France costs you almost 450 euros, assuming an employee paid the monthly minimum wage, employer’s contributions included.

This simple comparison shows you that any rise in the minimum wage leads to a return on mechanization and automation. Conversely, in countries where unskilled labor is cheap, people think twice about automating.

Similarly, low rates kill unskilled jobs. If to automate, I can borrow at 2%, my change will be amortized more quickly than if I borrow at 5%.

The incredible amount of information reflected in the price

Let’s take a look at everything it takes to produce wine:

land

vines and grapes that are renewed each year

raw materials (fertilizers, phytosanitary products, stakes, wires, glass, paper, ink, cork or other synthetic materials, stainless steel tanks, wooden casks and barrels, etc.). Not to mention the raw materials needed for the machines

machines (tractors, straddles, sprayers, electric secateurs, presses, bottling machines, labellers, etc.)

energy to power all these machines (note that thanks to mechanization, where ten people were needed for a given area of ​​vines, only one is needed). The size of the plot obviously depends on the soil and the region. This figure is an average.

taxes

And now let’s go over everything you need to produce diesel:

oil that comes from a stock of plant debris and plankton macerated for a few million years in water. Count 30 to 350 million years before harvest.

geologists, engineers to find out where it is buried

concessions

machines (drills and drill bits, pumps, etc.)

raw materials to build the machines

energy to power all these machines

what to transport, refine, store

taxes

However, it is more complicated to produce a liter of diesel than a liter of wine. Moreover, the oil business is more capital and brain intensive than the wine business.

It is also more useful to have a liter of petrol than a liter of wine.

But, even today, it is much cheaper to have a liter of petroleum than a liter of wine!

The unprofitable energy turnaround is unrealistic

We have never seen in the past an energy revolution imposed from above.

Previously, human power was replaced by steam. Then the wood of the boilers was replaced by coal. Then steam gave way to electricity when possible. To produce, people choose what is most advantageous for them (thermal engines or electricity produced from coal, gas, oil or nuclear). All these changes were not the fruit of command but the fruit of the calculations of myriads of craftsmen, entrepreneurs, farmers (including winegrowers).

The only case of change decided from above was the development of nuclear electricity following the oil shocks of the 1970s. Subsequently the choice to use electricity instead of thermal energy to mechanize or heating depends on the respective costs of electricity and fuel but also on the places where mechanization is necessary. It is easier to transport fuel everywhere than to transport electricity everywhere. Everyone makes their calculations according to their use and decides.

Germany failed to make communism and the energy turnaround work

If the wind were a profitable source of energy, windmills would not have disappeared from our landscapes…

The Germans pass for an organized, disciplined, technical, tenacious, industrious people. Yet they failed in communism as evidenced by the implosion of the German Democratic Republic. It can be doubted that Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, Somalia, Congo-Brazzaville, Ethiopia, Benin, Cuba applied communism with enough zeal and determination. But the Germans tried hard, which did not prevent them from failing.

They also failed with their energy turn. The most visible result today is their dependence on Russian gas.

It is not clear how we would succeed where our Teutonic neighbors failed. Especially since oil remains very well placed in terms of power-price ratio. Except obviously to take out the nuclear joker. Even there, it would seem that coal sometimes remains competitive with nuclear.

Terrorized by watermelons, ecologists green outside, red inside, the French nuclear industry has been virtually dismantled, corrupted by crony capitalism and has fallen far behind, particularly in the field of fusion research (a process that allows to have energy without radioactive waste).

How to organize a nuclear industry that is as liberal as possible?

Today, the main nuclear problem is political and not technical.

By policy, I am not talking about the EELV, NUPES and other big proponents of planning. These people don’t deserve a minute’s attention (regardless of your hourly rate). I hope that the video of Sandrine Rousseau proposed at the beginning of the article has convinced you on this point.

By policy, I mean: what should be the role of the state in the reorganization and rebirth of an efficient nuclear industry? How to avoid Areva, Alstom, EDF, etc. ? What should be financed by taxes and levies?

In short, how to stay as close as possible to the true price to rely on decentralized knowledge…