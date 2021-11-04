Energy transition, that’s okay for steel entrepreneurs. President Bernabè: “G20 and Cop26? Serious commitments and not ‘bla bla bla “

“There energy transition it is no longer a political slogan. It is a path traced with great precision, a system of incentives and above all with a series of disincentives that strongly affect the future of the industry we enter a much more rigid and much more controlled system so I would say that it’s not the ‘blah blah’ of which he speaks Greta Thunberg, but it is a serious matter and the whole industry has to adapt to a new world ”.

Like this Franco Bernabè, currently president of Acciaierie d’Italia (the former Ilva, ed) comments on the works of G20 of Rome and of Cop26 underway in Glasgow. Yet even the new Nobel Prize in Physics, Giorgio Parisi, has publicly criticized the recent international summits for the lack of a real plan for achieving the objectives set out so far. “Today all countries are giving themselves one Road map and also the China, which has been heavily criticized for its absence and which alone produces 60% of global CO2 in the hard-to-abate sectors (i.e. highly energy-intensive), a road-map has it, is contained in the 2021 five-year plan- 2026, and has ambitious decarbonization goals, because China has gigantic environmental problems that the government wants to tackle because there is no consensus in China to pollute – Bernabè retorts – Of course, China and India will have to be asked to make greater efforts but they too have given themselves a road-map, even if the European one is very ambitious ”.

For the president of the former Ilva “the problem is that renewables cannot be the only answer and in Italy for a series of legitimate reasons or we do not see that they are not growing – and he admits – that “innovation in the world of energy has been objectively neglected in the past and takes a very long time. There is a need for politicians to realize that the times we need to face are very long times and will be needed very significant investments“.

Investments in new technologies “essential also because the alternative is unemployment and industrial crisis”. “The West – concludes Bernabè – has a much higher per capita consumption than the rest of the world but also the most advanced capabilities to achieve the objectives of decarbonization and we will succeed”.