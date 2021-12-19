Energy transition, the big Italian companies compete on renewables and hydrogen

The energy transition has prompted many large companies in the oil and gas sector to change their DNA and open up to new businesses. Over time, therefore, an overlap is emerging that will increase competition between the big players in the field: Enel, Eni, Snam, Terna, Italgas, and utilities such as A2a, Hera, Edison, Iren and Acea.

But who will challenge who in the next few years? «One of the great transformations that seem destined to mark the next few years is the migration towards electricity», Carlo Stagnaro director of the Bruno Leoni Institute comments to the Giornale, explaining that «for efficiency and environmental reasons, many end uses will see the growth of the importance of the electric vector, from mobility to heating, from some industrial uses to domestic consumption. Consequently, the main arena where the clash will take place will increasingly be that of the electricity market ». It is no coincidence that Enel is at the forefront of electric mobility (which is preparing to list the division that operates in the charging stations), but also Eni (also in this case the business of the columns is in the future IPO of Plenitude), Snam , A2a, Hera and Iren.

«However, for a long time to come, electricity prices will be influenced by gas prices, so remaining competitive in this market can guarantee a good positioning in the other. I therefore expect the convergence under way for some time to continue, which sees companies trying to strengthen their presence in both fields ”, continues Stagnaro. In this case, the strategy of Enel and Eni, for example, is divergent. CEO Starace focuses on emancipation from fossils in favor of water, sun and wind; while Descalzi focuses on renewables, but also on gas and biofuels. «A partially different story applies to the large infrastructure operators such as Terna, Snam, and the operators of the local electricity and gas distribution networks. While the electricity grids (both Terna and the local ones) face a future of great expansion, the gas grids are instead projected towards a future characterized by more or less rapidly declining demand. Their business model and tariff regulation models need to be deeply rethought », continues Stagnaro. Path started with the transition of the gas network to hydrogen announced, for example, by Snam by 2030.

In 2022, these companies will play a piece of the market on two fronts: prices and innovation. The numerous IPOs decided with the spin-off of specific businesses linked to the transition “respond to the desire to bring out a value on the market that risks being drowned in large conglomerates”, explains Stagnaro, adding that “the sum of the parts is worth more than the grouping; moreover, it is also an effort to build business areas with a better defined perimeter precisely to better face a phase of great convergence of different markets, in which above all the gas market is a candidate to become ancillary to the electricity one and therefore, in many ways, to take on different forms both from a commercial and an infrastructural point of view “. In all this, while many operators are also aiming beyond the border, in particular to North Africa and the States, those who “manage to develop technologies useful for the transition (renewables, nuclear power, hydrogen production …) will be a step forward in Italy. case will have great growth prospects ahead. It is no coincidence that many of these companies invest enormous sums in research and development: human ingenuity is the most important field to be cultivated in the long term ».