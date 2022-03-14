Energy Vault harnesses gravity to produce renewable energy

The new energy that could power thousands of houses 3:28

London (CNN Business) — In the Swiss municipality of Arbedo-Castione stands a 70-meter crane. Six arms protrude from the top, lifting giant blocks skyward. But these are not building blocks, and the crane is not used for building.

The steel tower is a gigantic mechanical energy storage system, designed by the Swiss-American company Energy Vault, that relies on gravity and 35-tonne bricks to store and release energy.

When power demand is low, the crane uses surplus electricity from the Swiss grid to lift the bricks and stack them on top. When the energy demand increases, the bricks are lowered and return the kinetic energy to the network.

It may seem like a school science project, but this form of energy storage could be vital in the world’s transition to clean energy.

“There is a huge push to implement renewable energy,” Robert Piconi, founder of Energy Vault, told CNN Business, explaining that companies are under increasing pressure from governments, investors and employees to eliminate their use of coal.

But relying on renewables for constant power is impossible without energy storage, he says. Unlike fossil fuel power plants, which can run day and night, wind and solar power are intermittent, meaning that if a cloud blocks the sun or there is a lull in the wind, electricity generation slows.

To compete with fossil fuels, you have to “make renewables predictable,” Piconi says, which means storing excess energy and being able to deploy it when needed.

Alternatives to batteries

One solution to this problem is lithium-ion batteries, which are already connected to power grids around the world. They can be charged with electricity generated from wind and solar power and release that power on demand.

The technology has advanced rapidly in recent decades, says Dan Shreve, global head of energy storage at Wood Mackenzie, an energy consulting and research firm. They have typically been used for short-term energy storage (up to six hours), he says, and as decarbonization accelerates, demand for longer-lasting storage will increase.

Another drawback is that lithium is a limited resource, found only in certain parts of the world, and its extraction can harm the environment. Although the cost of batteries has fallen dramatically over the past decade, prices began to skyrocket in 2021 as demand for lithium outstripped supply.

Where does lithium for batteries come from? 1:36

For these reasons, Piconi says that while batteries are very useful for electric cars or computers, they are not “ideal for utility-scale commerce.”

Instead, Energy Vault decided to base its technology on a method developed over 100 years ago and widely used to store renewable energy: pumped hydropower. During periods of lower demand, a turbine pumps water from a reservoir located on low ground to another located on higher ground, and during periods of higher demand, the water is allowed to flow down the turbine, generating electrical energy. .

Piconi says that the Energy Vault is based on gravity in the same way, but “instead of using water, we’re using these compound blocks.”

By doing so, he says the company is not dependent on the topography and does not have to dig reservoirs or create dams, which can have negative effects on the environment.

“Simple and elegant”

Since Energy Vault established its successful prototype in Switzerland in 2020, the company has pivoted from tower model design, which could reach up to 200 meters in height, to 20-story modular buildings it calls “Energy Resilience Centers”. Vault”.

Piconi says the company received feedback from potential clients that the tower was “too tall” and might not meet international building codes.

Resilience centers will use the same bricks, made from earth and recycled products, and the buildings will be about 100 meters tall. The bricks will go up and down inside the building on carts, controlled by an artificial intelligence system that identifies the optimal times to load or unload energy, based on supply and demand.

The surface of the centers will vary, being able to cover between 0.6 and 8 hectares depending on the storage capacity, he adds. But they are likely to be installed in places where space is not an issue, such as near existing wind or solar plants.

The Energy Vault’s technology is “simple and elegant,” says Shreve, but he wonders if the devices can compete on price with lithium-ion batteries.

Still, the market is hungry for alternatives to batteries. Although other startups like Britain’s Gravitricity, which drops weights into disused mine shafts, are also exploring gravity energy storage, none have yet reached the scale of Energy Vault.

In February, Energy Vault went public on the New York Stock Exchange and raised about $235 million. He recently announced that actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio had joined his company’s strategic advisory board.

The Energy Vault’s resiliency centers will be connected to nearby wind or solar farms, as shown in this illustration. Credit: Energy Vault1.

This year, Energy Vault will begin building Resilience Centers for DG fuels, which is seeking a continuous supply of renewable energy to create green hydrogen fuel for the aviation industry. It has also signed deals worth up to $880 million with companies including Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, metal smelter Korea Zinc and mining giant BHP.

With this support, Piconi is confident that Energy Vault can contribute to accelerating the energy transition.

So far, customers have signed on for projects that equate to 2.5 gigawatt hours of energy storage, a significant addition to the 17 gigawatt hours of battery storage that Wood Mackenzie estimates are currently in operation in the United States. “In terms of impact, this is quite important,” Piconi says.