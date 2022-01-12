Eng: Altavilla, 1.26 million passengers, turnover 90 million – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, 12 JAN – Since it left in October “we have transported 1.26 million passengers, with a turnover of just under 90 million euros”. This was stated by the executive president of Ita, Alfredo Altavilla, in a hearing at the Transport Commission of the Chamber on the industrial plan of the company, adding that “the agreement with trade unions and professional organizations for the new contract was very important”. Altavilla specified that Ita was “the first company that launched the superior class on domestic flights”.



“Revenues in 2021 were 50% less than the industrial plan, influenced by some factors: pandemic, then we did not win the Sardinia tender and we could not start the advertising campaign to sell tickets until 5 of October”.



"It is necessary to integrate the airline into an alliance on equal terms that guarantees growth and positive economic results and exploits and enhances the potential of Fiumicino and Linate to generate traffic for Ita Airways, avoiding becoming the spare wheel of other carriers to trust in Europe ". "We are talking about an equity alliance" and there are "contacts with many European and non-European operators". Altavilla specified that "the conditions are in place to accelerate this process and close within the first half of the year".


