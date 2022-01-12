Eng: Altavilla, we are not the Red Cross employees of Alitalia – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, 12 JAN – “I don’t care what happens to those people” of the old Alitalia who were not hired by Ita, “it’s not my problem because otherwise we will no longer become a company that has to stay on the market but a Red Cross of the employees of the old Alitalia, which I have no intention of being “. This was stated by the executive president of Ita, Alfredo Altavilla, in a hearing with the Transport Commission of the Chamber. “At the same time as the traffic trend, we interrupted the procedures for those people who were not needed”, he specified. “To give a number, given that we are talking about taxpayers’ money, I had the difference between 2,800 hired, which was the maximum number that the EU allowed us, and 2,235 who are currently on the payroll and we saved 17 million euros, which would have been money lost by taxpayers “, explained Altavilla, underlining that” the hiring of these people was not finalized because there was no sustainable traffic to use them “. Regarding the effects of the pandemic on air traffic, the company’s CEO, Fabio Lazzerini, explained that Ita in December and January canceled 849 flights, equal to 7.4% of those that were planned, which was done to “preserve checkout and reduce costs “. (HANDLE).

