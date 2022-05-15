Engaged, Billie Eilish will organize conferences on the climate during her tour

The American artist has announced that he will organize conferences on the climate during his next tour next June. One more initiative in its commitment to the climate emergency.

EThere you have it, a bright idea! Next June, the pop and committed singer Billie Eilish will host roundtables as part of her tour Happy Than Ever. The goal? Discuss and raise awareness about the climate emergency. His lectures will be called “Overheated”, and will take place at the O2 Arena in London between June 10 and 26, reports the media. Forbes.

Musicians, activists and designers will take part in the debate and explain how they manage to reconcile work and respect for the environment. The topics covered will mainly focus on the music industry, on how to make it greener, but also on the advantages and possibilities that sustainable fashion offers, and finally vegetarianism.

In total, six conferences are planned, during which artistic performances are expected in connection with the environmental cause.

How will it be organised?

The first date will be hosted by the singer and her brother Finneas, but the following ones will be framed by several personalities, including activist Vanessa Nakate and YouTuber Jack Harries. On occasion, a documentary will even be broadcast, featuring the singer as well as other personalities. This is the case of fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, a pioneer in sustainable fashion, known for her positions in favor of the climate. British artist Yungblud will also be there. Socially engaged in his songs, Yungblud speaks for his generation by pointing out the problems present in our society.

The funds raised after the sale of tickets will be donated to two associations fighting for the climate. The first, REVERB tries to reduce the environmental impact in musical events. The second, Support+Feed, founded by Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish’s mother, encourages eating balanced plant-based meals and fights food insecurity.

A committed artist

It’s not not the first time that the young woman engages in favor of the climate. At COP26, she spoke in a video for the Green Futures campaign and called on world leaders to “unite and speak loud and clear to save our planet”, reports the media. RollingStone.

In 2019, when his clip was released All the good girls go to the hellshe had symbolized global warming by revealing itself in a puddle of oil surrounded by flames. On this occasion, the American star called for demonstrations at the UN Climate Action Summit and even posted a message on his Instagram account. “Right now, millions of people around the world are begging our leaders to pay attention. Our planet is warming at an unprecedented rate, ice caps are melting, our oceans are rising, our wildlife is being poisoned and our forests are burning,” she wrote.

Another commitment, in 2020, she had prohibits the use of straws and plastic bottles during his concertsreports the Madmoizelle media.

