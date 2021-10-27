News

engaged in different states and very much in love

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck, on public occasions when they are photographed, they show that they are more in love than ever. Confirming this perception, a source who remained anonymous told the magazine AND! that the two actors do everything possible to meet often.

At the moment they are both busy on different sets. Ben Affleck shot several scenes in the thriller directed by Robert Rodriguez, Hypnotic, in early October in Austin, Texas. Jennifer Lopez starred in the Netflix thriller instead The Mother in Vancouver, Canada.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go out of their way to see each other often

“Both of them are shooting on site during the week, but they met whenever possible,” the source said. “Ben was a Los Angeles and J.Lo flew in from Vancouver to spend time with him. They went to his house and then left together for the airport on Sunday evening. J.Lo also welcomed his two twins in Vancouver, also going back and forth to Los Angeles ». Even Ben, who with Jennifer Garner has three children, has been in Los Angeles for the past two weeks to spend time with them.

The flame was rekindled last spring

The flame between the two celebrities was reignited there last spring, 17 years after their separation. According to the source, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are always careful not to let too many days go by without seeing each other in person. “They are working out their schedules so that they can be sure to see each other every few days. Things are fine with each other and they manage to stay in touch. They are busy with their projects, but they also find time to be together ».

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


