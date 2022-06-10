engaged to Ben Affleck for the second time, she couldn’t be happier

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez is over the moon after getting engaged for the second time to her sweetheart Ben Affleck. The two stars first got engaged in 2004 before going their separate ways shortly before their nuptials, and after reconciling in 2020, the actors are now spinning the perfect love and are finally ready to say yes.

Present at the preview of her Netflix documentary “Halftime” at the Tribeca festival on Wednesday, the star spoke about her engagement by simply declaring: “It was a magnificent moment”.

A source revealed that the lovebirds are hoping to find their ceremony location soon.

“They are thinking of finding a tropical destination,” the informant told Entertainment Tonight. “They look forward to spending the rest of their lives together, happy and in love.”

The 52-year-old actress has been married three times and engaged five times. She is mother of twins Max and Emme with her third husband Marc Anthony. For his part, Ben Affleck, 49, is the father of three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner (Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel).

A source has claimed that the two stars do not wish to have children together as they are already parents to several toddlers respectively.

