engaged to Kanye West, Humphries…here are her 3 engagement rings (photos)

Diamonds are forever! Over the years, Kim Kardashian’s love life has come with love and memorable engagement rings. Here are her three engagement rings.

Prior to her Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut, the California native married producer Damon Thomas when she was 19. The duo, who had a 10-year age difference, were married for three years until Kardashian quit in 2003.

Almost a decade later, the beauty mogul got engaged to Kris Humphries in 2011 following a whirlwind romance. Kardashian and Humphries married in 2011.

After 72 days of marriage, the couple separated and she filed for divorce in October 2011. Their divorce was finalized in April 2013 following a lengthy court battle.

The reality star later revealed she felt pressured to walk down the aisle when she was unsure about her relationship with the athlete. “I was like, ‘OK, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I will forever be known as the runaway bride. It’s going to be a huge joke, and I think I just got cold feet.” Kardashian recalls on KUWTK’s June reunion episode 2021. “I thought I was going to let everyone down”.

She added“The show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took all my costs and probably Kris’s because I wanted a bigger wedding than they were going to pay. So I used all of our production money for the wedding. So if it was, like, wrong, I would have saved my money!”

The Story of Kardashian and Kanye West

Amid her messy divorce from Humphries, Kardashian sparked romance rumors with longtime pal Kanye West. The couple welcomed daughter North in 2013 and married in 2014.

They then welcomed son Saint in 2015, daughter Chicago in 2018, and son Psalm in 2019. In February 2021, the Skims founder filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

KUWTK viewers got to see Kardashian’s decision to end her relationship with West during the show’s final season.

“Honestly, I can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place I’ve been stuck in for years? the businesswoman said emotionally in a June 2021 episode. “Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids.”

Kardashian added: “I can not do that. He should have a wife who supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a fucking failure. This is my third fucking wedding. Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy”.

Later that year, Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson after working together at his Saturday Night Live hosting gig. The KKW Beauty founder opened up about the next chapter in her life.

“For so long I did what made other people happy. And I think over the last two years I’ve decided that I’m going to make myself happy.” Kardashian told Vogue for their March 2022 cover story. “And it feels really good. And even though it created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what makes you truly happy. I chose myself. I think it’s good to choose you.

Engagement rings!

Three years after Kardashian eloped with Thomas in 2000, the duo ended their marriage. Although carat and price details are unknown, it is physically the smallest of all her engagement rings.

Kris Humphries

The professional basketball player offered Kardashian a Lorraine Schwartz ring estimated at $2 million. The engagement ring was a 16.2 carat emerald cut diamond and two 1.8 carat diamonds on the side.

Us Weekly confirmed in 2013 that Humphries sold the ring at Christie’s auction house for $620,000.

Kanye West

When the rapper proposed to Kardashian in 2013, West gave him a 15-carat ring with a cushion-cut diamond. The Lorraine Schwartz sparkler was later upgraded to a 20-carat diamond, but was one of the items stolen during Kardashian’s robbery in Paris in 2016.