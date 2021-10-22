ENGINES ?? How much does Lightning McQueen cost?

Lightning McQueen, the nice car protagonist of the “Cars” saga, doesn’t exist, everyone knows. It was born from the imagination of the “Pixar” designers, inspired by historical models such as the Ford GT40, the Chevrolet Corvette C1 and the Dodge Viper. But if it ever existed, it would cost around 860,000 euros.

This is the calculation made by “Uswitch” and “CashForCars”, respectively an insurance portal and an American giant in the sale of cars, trying to give a value to the most famous car models, even those that do not exist, just like Lightning McQueen .

The research began with the choice of the models to be analyzed, because if it is true that many films are populated with vehicles that do not exist in reality, it is equally true that there are many protagonists on wheels that are born from really existing models, reworked from film productions up to to make them almost unrecognizable. Efforts of imagination to satisfy the scripts that often end up becoming the protagonists of auctions for collectors or museums, as happened recently for the Lotus Esprit S1 submarine of “The spy who loved me”, chapter of the agent James Bond dated 1977, purchased by Elon Musk for 840 thousand dollars, 500% more than the average price on the market of the same model. Which, however, had not hosted the sacred backs of 007.

So, however bizarre and unreliable, the ranking evaluates the “Gadgetmobile”, the car of Inspector Gadget (Inspector Gadget, 1999), at around 21 thousand euros. It is a 1964 Lincoln Continental Convertible, which in the film was equipped with an aircraft jet and a real arsenal.

If it were ever for sale in real life, “The Tumbler”, the massive Batmobile used by Christian Bale in the Batman trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, would be close to € 8 million. A cross between a Lamborghini and a Hummer, it features a 5.7-liter GM engine with 500 hp with the addition of 6 propane tanks. In fiction it was designed by “Wayne Enterprises” as an endowment of Batman.

The Ford Anglia would have little value in itself, a sad little car built in the 1950s for the British market only, which lived a second youth and ended up becoming a flying car in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”. Thanks to that appearance, the price could reach one million and 200 thousand euros. Impossible not to mention the DeLorean DMC-12, the legendary protagonist of “Back to the future”, whose value – excluding the equipment for time travel – fluctuates around 50 thousand euros.

Equally legendary is the Cadillac Ecto-1, the “Ghostubuster” car, made from an original 1959 “Miller-Meteor limo-style endloader combination” modified into an ambulance by a company specializing in conversions. Its price on the market, including sirens, is around 31 thousand euros.

Roughly the same value as “The Interceptor”, the protagonist of the 1979 film of the same name, the first chapter of the epic “Mad Max” played by Mel Gibson. In detail, it was the reinterpretation of a 1973 Ford “Falcon XB GT Coupé”, for the occasion equipped with a supercharger that does not exist on the standard one.

The Acura / Honda NSX, produced between 1990 and 2005, is the car used by Tony Stark in “The Avengers”, but instead of regular petrol, Batman’s without a suit runs on palladium. For this, it would cost no less than 8 million euros. To finish with a flourish with “Herbie”, the mythological Volkswagen Beetle which in the famous Disney film was endowed with a soul by a German scientist. For her, 17 thousand euros would be enough.