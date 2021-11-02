England, 71, falls ill and collapses to the ground: saved by the two dogs

Labrador intercepted in campaign one woman, that he quickly realized that something was wrong. So he followed the animal, which barked and pointed to the area where the 71-year-old had slumped. Once you get there, the hiker found himself in front of the old man, who was still on the ground with the other dog, and called for help, which immediately arrived. The 71-year-old, who was taken to hospital for tests, is now fine, but if it hadn’t been for his two dogs, perhaps there would have been a different ending, given the low temperatures affecting the area. After saving, Diana Ross, the old man’s wife, thanked the woman “from the heart”.