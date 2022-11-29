England advanced to the round of 16 in Qatar 2022 after beating Wales, who was eliminated

England reached the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday after beating Wales 3-0 -which was eliminated- at the Áhmad bin Ali Stadiumon the last date of Group B.

Those led by Gareth Southgate they had no problem beating a stingy Welsh box on offense, who left the World Cup without wins and scoring only one goal.

In the first stage, emotions did not exceed the goals of both teams. At minute 9 a shot entering the area by Marcus Rashfordsaved in a great way by the Welsh goalkeeper Danny Wardwas the highlight play.

Despite the fact that they needed victory to dream of qualifying for the next stage, Wales showed very little offensively and except for some isolated attempts by their forwards, gave little concern to the English defense and their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. In addition, they did not stop suffering in the defensive part: Phil Foden Y Harry Maguire they had chances to score the first goal, but their shots went wide.

Gareth Balecaptain and figure of the Welsh national team, went unnoticed in the match and he was substituted at halftime.

In the second half the goal was opened for England. At 50′ Rashford scored a great goal from a free kick. The Manchester United striker shot hard at the near post and left goalkeeper Ward without options.

A minute later, Rashford himself recovered a ball and enabled Harry Kanewhat with a precise crossed cross left Foden alone, who only had to push the ball in a small area to score the second.

The win was culminated by the figure of the match: Rashford, who at 71′, after an excellent personal play, he scored the third with a strong left-footed shot that passed between the goalkeeper’s legs.

For their part, Wales had a couple of shots that worried Pickford but did not end in any discount.

With this result, England advanced first in Group B with 7 points and will face Senegal in the round of 16 in Qatar 2022while the Welsh team was eliminated after adding only one unit.













