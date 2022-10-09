England Championship: England: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 700th club goal



Sunday, Oct 9, 2022 3:15 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo, who replaced Anthony Martial, out injured after half an hour, scored his 700th club goal on Sunday, giving Manchester United the lead just before half-time against Everton in Matchday 10. Premier League.

On a ball recovery from Casemiro in the middle of the field, the Brazilian immediately launched the Portuguese into space for a low shot which hit the mark for a goal with a strong flavor of Real Madrid and in the purest way “CR7” style.

Thanks to this goal, the Red Devils joined the locker room in the lead (2-1).

Ronaldo, who had only been established once in the league by Erik Ten Hag, after a summer when he had sought to leave the club at all costs, had not scored since May in the Premier League.

It was his 144th goal for the Red Devils, far behind the 450 recorded with Real, but ahead of 101 with Juventus and 5 with Sporting, the very first of which was scored 20 years ago and 2 days.

Tenured three times in the Europa League Conference, he scored against Sherrif Tiraspol (2-0) and gave an assist against Omonia Nicosia (3-2), Thursday, on the 3rd goal scored by Marcus Rashford.

The Portuguese owed his presence on the lawn at that time to the misfortunes of French striker Anthony Martial, decisive passer on the equalizing goal, before giving up his place (29th).

The Frenchman had already slightly shortened his warm-up before the match of the 10th day of the Premier League, apparently embarrassed in a hip, but he still wanted to honor his first start of the season.

On a ball recovered by Bruno Fernandes, he had even quickly transmitted to Antony who had scored his third goal in three league matches (1-1, 15th), after Alex Iwobi had given the advantage to the Toffees from the 5th minute.

Scorer against Omonia Nicosia, Thursday, in the Europa League Conference, Martial, has 3 goals and 3 assists in just 4 matches since the start of the season, in all competitions, due to his repeated physical glitches.

Arsenal regain the lead and sink Liverpool

By taking advantage of the defensive errors of Liverpool, beaten 3-2, Arsenal took over the lead of the Premier League from Manchester City on the 10th day and beat a new rival, a week after Tottenham (3-1).

With 24 points, the Gunners are back in front of the defending champions for a length, while Liverpool, with ten points in eight games, one less than Arsenal, already seems irremediably left behind in the title race.

But the ranking is almost the least of Jürgen Klopp’s worries at the moment, as his team has still shown defensive shortcomings which prohibit him from any ambition.

From the 58th second of play, Arsenal had sunk into their defense to allow Gabriel Martinelli to open the scoring (1-0), after a superb pass from Martin Odegaard.

It was quite simply the fastest goal in history for Arsenal in this confrontation.

The Reds far from the account

On the Londoners’ second goal, in added time of the first act, scored by Bukayo Saka, on receiving a center from Martinelli (2-1, 45 + 5), Trent Alexander Arnold will still be singled out for be rushed to the Brazilian, who erased him with a hook, instead of staying in the axis to block the trajectory of the center.

The right side, hit in the ankle in the 23rd minute, did not resume after the break.

The winning goal came from a penalty for a foul by Thiago Alcantara on Gabriel Jesus, converted by Saka for his double (3-2, 76th). Seconds earlier, the Gunners, in a strong moment, had forced Alisson into a double save.

Admittedly, Klopp will have had the consolation of seeing Darwin Nunez find his way to the nets to equalize at 1-1 (34th) and Roberto Firmino, who replaced Luis Diaz, injured in the 41st, also equalize at 2-2 (53rd ).

But after a capital trip to Glasgow Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday, Manchester City will come to Anfield to challenge the Reds and Erling Haaland could have a lot of fun if the German does not find the solution very quickly.

At the start of the afternoon, West Ham had scored a third consecutive success in all competitions, beating Fulham (3-1).

Fulham, who had opened the scoring in the 5th minute by Andreas Pereira, is still in 9th place, but he remains on two defeats in a row after the 4-1 conceded at home against Newcastle.

Three goals in three games for Scamacca

David Moyes’ men, who are back in 13th place with 10 points, had equalized thanks to Jarrod Bowen, from the penalty spot (1-1, 29th), before the inevitable Gianluca Scamacca gave them the advantage with his third goal in three games shortly after the hour mark (2-1, 62nd).

At the very end of the match, Michail Antonio widened the gap (3-1, 90+1).

Patrick Vieira’s men also overthrew their opponents after an opener in the 10th minute by Patrick Strujik (0-1).

The Eagles gleaned their second victory of the season only and climb to 15th place thanks to a 100% French equalizer, Michael Olise taking a free kick for the head of Odsonne Edouard, already a scorer against Chelsea last week (1-1, 24th), before Eberechi Eze offered them three precious points a quarter of an hour from the end (2-1, 76th).

For Leeds, nothing is going well. After seven points taken over the first three days, the Peacocks have only taken two in five games, even if they are two games behind.