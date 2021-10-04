England, from university student… to creator on OnlyFans.

Prior to the lockdown, Rose Jones was a 20-year-old art student at Oxford Brookes University.

Then the change.

She interrupted her studies and decided to take advantage of her skills as a photographer on OnlyFans, a hot-hued social network.

Within three months he made over £ 8,000.

The social network is dedicated exclusively to fans (and not followers) willing to pay a monthly subscription so that they can “follow” an artist, a VIP, a creator or influencer and see their multimedia contents.

It was launched four years ago, from an idea of ​​the son of banker Timothy Stokely who describes himself as a “British adult entertainment entrepreneur”.

The social network hosts artists of all kinds who think they can make money from the publication of original material and does not include censorship.

Unlike Instagram or Facebook, OnlyFans allows artists to post content and receive payments from fans via monthly subscription.

According to Vice magazine, OnlyFans saw an increase in new subscriptions of over 75% in April and attracted around 250,000 new users daily.

About 33% are between the ages of 22 and 25 and 29% are between the ages of 18 and 21.

The company says creators with 10,000 fans can earn between $ 400 and $ 2,200 per month. Rose is attractive, glamorous and takes selfies while undressing with great success. It publishes them on various platforms.

He has 2,800 followers on Instagram.

She joined OnlyFans in April, but is quickly making more money than she could ever dream of doing any normal job at her age.

Rose and the other young women interviewed by the Daily Mail claim that the platform “empowers” and they are firmly in control of their bodies as well as finances.

However, the British tabloid notes, as many young women can testify, it’s all too easy for content to fall into the wrong hands and spread widely.

Creators may find that making easy money has consequences that are difficult to eliminate.

Kate Isaacs, founder of the Not Your Porn group, said:

“Creators should be very cautious. Before signing up for OnlyFans and posting photos, it is important that you are aware of the consequences.

“We are seeing cases of videos stolen by OnlyFans and posted on Pornhub. “An estimated 3 million photos or 750 hours of HD video have leaked since the beginning of the year.” (Source: Daily Mail)