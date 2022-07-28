England international criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of ‘loyalty’

Zapping World Eleven PSG: summary of Christophe Galtier’s first press conference

Back in training at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) has only one idea in mind: to leave as soon as possible for a club that plays in the Champions League. This desire to leave the Portuguese star, only a year after his big return to the Red Devils, does not please Gabriel Agbonlahor at all, who expressed his annoyance to TalkSport.

“Cristiano Ronaldo would join Liverpool this summer, if he could. They are big rivals to Man United, but this is about Ronaldo. He will go wherever he can still play the Champions League, build his record and win titles. I don’t think Ronaldo has any loyalty to United, Real Madrid or Juventus” said the former England international (3 caps), according to comments relayed by The Sun.

A reaction that seems natural for a player like Gabriel Agbonlahor, who has worn the Aston Villa jersey throughout his career.

