England risks 75,000 deaths in 5 months: the squeeze

The wave impressed by the Omicron variant the pandemic could become one global tsunami in January, with the complicity of Christmas repatriation. Fear takes shape above all in United Kingdom, where the health safety agency provides one million infected by the end of the year and where experts fear between 25,000 and 75,000 dead in England alone I enter April, if you do not intervene with one new grasp on people’s lives: measures to which many Brits are notoriously refractory.

Looming risk

The feeling for everyone is of an impending risk. The new virus has crossed the oceans and landed in Taiwan and to the islands Mauritius. And in America, as in Europe, after many months the ‘great sick people of the world’ have returned, they try to take cover against the impending risk, without waiting to know if the super-contagious variant sequenced in South Africa is more “kind” to humans than the Delta. In the United States, where each state has a different incidence of the disease and produces different countermeasures, along dividing lines often more political than medical, New York governor Kathy Hochul reintroduced the obligation to wear masks in public spaces indoors since Monday next until January 15, with heavy fines for offenders. In the state, cases increased by 43% and hospitalizations by 29% after Thanksgiving.

Germany

There Germany, where only 69.5% of the population (equal to 57.8 million people) received double doses and where the situation is rated by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) as “worrying”, yesterday has crossed an epochal milestone, inoculating over a million doses in just 24 hours. In Belgium, where the situation, as in Italy, is more under control, the number of people admitted to intensive care is growing.

Vaccination of children

In this situation, the dilemma of vaccinating children is mounting everywhere: a debate also accelerated by the Omicron wave on the horizon. The premier French, Jean Castex today expressed the “need” to immunize those under the age of 11, recalling that he himself was infected (with minor consequences as vaccinated) by his eleven-year-old daughter, while in Swiss the drug agency Swissmedic approved the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 with messenger mRna preparations.

All eyes are on the UK.

But today the eyes are on United Kingdom. The terrifying range between 25,000 and 75,000 potential deaths within five months – with the unknown seriousness of the Omicron infection – hypothesized by scholars of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and the growing number of new variant infections (633 in 24 hours, 50% more than the previous day, on an average of 50-60,000 infections from old variants per day) could make Plan B obsolete. the green pass for many indoor events, recently introduced in the country that had reopened everything in July.

For now, even the booster. The ‘unspoken’ is a potential Plan C which, according to Sky News, could introduce restrictions on visits to nursing homes, meetings, encourage work from home and reserve closed public spaces only for those who have received at least two doses of the vaccine: a concept similar to ‘super green pass’ Italian.