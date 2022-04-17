Sports

England | Very serious injury in the Premier: Vlasic ends up crying

Nikola Vlasic and, especially, Ashley Westwood, have had to live the worst experience in a footballer’s career. West Ham and Burnley were facing each other at the London Olympics when, in a divided ball, both players collided on the pitch and the Clarets midfielder quickly began to call vehemently for assists. Westwood was lying on the pitch with his right foot completely twisted, unnaturally. At first glance, a very serious injury to the English player. Quickly, all of his companions came to his aid.

Burnley player Ashley Westwood laments after sustaining a serious injury.

The other involved in the action did not take long to realize the seriousness of the situation. An unintentional and untimely tackle by Nikola Vlasic had caused Ashley Westwood’s injury, so the West Ham player could not hold back his tears when he saw how his professional partner’s foot was. Once he saw Westwood on the ground, the Croatian put his head in his hands and fell to his knees on the pitch. Several of his teammates had to reach out to comfort the Hammers midfielder.

The game was stopped for several minutes so that Ashley Westwood was treated by the assistance and removed on a stretcher with the appropriate ovation from the local public. The positive note was put by Burnley’s own English footballer, who when he left the field of play, and despite the serious injury suffered, he was seen smiling while receiving the support and encouragement of his teammates.

