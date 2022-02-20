England will remove all restrictions against COVID-19 including self-isolation of positive cases

England will remove from next week all restrictions still in place against COVID-19, including the obligation to isolate for those infected with the disease.

Downing Street -the office of the British Prime Minister- advanced this announcement that the head of the Government himself, Boris Johnson, will formalize next week, in a strategy that has been criticized by many voices in the scientific community because of the risk of triggering the transmission of the virus.

The British Government said in a statement that thanks to the greater understanding of the virus and the successful vaccination campaign England “It can now move from government intervention to individual responsibility.”

“COVID will not suddenly go away, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedomsJohnson said, according to the note.

In the Prime Minister’s opinion, his country “has erected strong protections against this virus in the last two years through vaccination, tests, treatments and the best scientific understanding of the virus.”

In this way, thanks to the number of people who have received the vaccine, “We are in a position to present our plan to live with COVID this week,” he added.

According to official data, almost 53 million people (91% of the population) have received a dose of the vaccine; another 49 million (85%), two; and 38 million already have the reinforcement puncture.

The Executive announced that surveillance systems and contingency measures will be maintained to be used if needed, as well as extensive testing capacity or vaccination programs to respond to new variants.

The Conservative government recalled the “significant toll” that restrictions such as confinements have taken in the last two years, which have had consequences on the education of the little ones or the mental health of the population.

The opposition said it is trying to divert attention from the parties in Downing Street

“Public responsibility and awareness of public health guidelines should remain, as is the case with all infectious diseases, such as the flu,” the note stressed.

In the announcement that Johnson will make next week -a priori on Monday-, it is expected that he will focus the new strategy on the elimination of all restrictions, the protection of the vulnerable with pharmacological interventions and tests, monitoring the appearance of new variants and consolidating the innovations that the response to COVID has brought.

According to the National Statistics Office, one in 20 people in England was infected with the coronavirus last week.

The Labor opposition has received with skepticism Johnson’s announcement that he intends, in his opinion, hide the problems of the prime minister for the parties that were held in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Labor Health spokesman Wes Streeting accused Johnson of “declaring victory before the war is over”.

The regional authorities of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland must decide whether to follow England’s example and remove restrictionsalthough the Welsh Minister of Health has already criticized the possible measure -not yet confirmed- to stop providing free antigen tests to the general population.

(With information from EFE)

