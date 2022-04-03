England’s health system stops offering free coronavirus tests

This content was published on 01 April 2022 – 14:46

London, Apr 1 (EFE).- The public health system in England has stopped offering free tests, both PCR and antigen tests, to people who suspect they may have been infected with covid-19.

The end of the coronavirus testing program comes on the same day that the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicated that last week about 4.9 million people (one in 13) in the country had covid-19, a record since the pandemic began.

By developing symptoms compatible with covid, from now on only PCR tests will be carried out on health personnel in direct contact with patients, as well as especially vulnerable people.

The antigen tests that until now the public health system sent to homes free of charge or that were obtained free of charge in pharmacies have also ceased to be available.

For the first time since the pandemic began, supermarket chains and pharmacies have put antigen tests on sale in England in recent weeks, for prices starting at two pounds per unit (2.4 euros).

Scotland has advanced that it will also end the public health testing program from May, while Wales will maintain tests until July. Northern Ireland will reduce the number of PCR tests from this month, but will continue to offer free antigen tests until the summer.

The British Minister for Health, Sajid Javid, insisted this week that citizens must “learn to live with covid” and stressed that the United Kingdom “is now one of the most open and free countries in the world thanks to the decisions that have taken” during the pandemic.

In the last seven days, 1,097 people have died from coronavirus, 21.3% more than in the previous seven, while in the country as a whole there are nearly 20,000 patients hospitalized with covid-19. EFE

gx/er/fpa

� EFE 2022. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of EFE services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA