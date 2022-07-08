English Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo absent from Manchester United pre-season tour

The 31 players selected by Erik ten Hag for Manchester United’s first pre-season meeting are traveling to Thailand and Australia. The English club will face their rivals Liverpool in Bangkok, then travel to Melbourne to meet local team Melbourne Victory, before playing a friendly against Crystal Palace. A pre-season tour started without Cristiano Ronaldo, absent from the list of players summoned.

The Portugal captain has not been present since training resumed at Trafford Training Centre. The official reason? A family problem that Ronaldo must solve, a reason for absence accepted by the club. But the divide seems deeper between the football star and the English club. Cristiano Ronaldo has told the Red Devils management of his desire to leave this summer. Manchester United had then directly closed the door to a departure from their striker.

But in the event of an interesting offer, the 37-year-old striker would like to be released by the club, which upsets his plans for the transfer window. Danish international Christian Eriksen is expected to arrive in London in the coming days.