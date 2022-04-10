English Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation after an altercation with a supporter



Manchester United are investigating a possible incident between a supporter and Cristiano Ronaldo. The “Red Devils” star player reportedly broke a fan’s phone after his team lost 1-0 to Everton on Saturday.

A video shared on social media shows the Man U striker leaving the field and knocking a supporter’s cell phone after being insulted.

“I would like to apologize for my gesture today and if possible I would like to invite this supporter to come and watch a Manchester United game at Old Trafford,” CR7 said in a post on instagram.

Ronaldo added that “it’s never easy to manage your emotions in such difficult circumstances as the ones you are going through”.

“However, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for all the youngest who love ‘the beautiful game’,” he said.

The team said it had opened an investigation into the incident, but added that the gesture may not have been intentional.

Ronaldo is his team’s top scorer this season. He was back in action after sitting out last week against Leicester City.