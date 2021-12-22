English clinic has treated more than 300 cases – Nerd4.life

The National Center for Gaming Disorders, a British clinic that deals with video game-related disorders, has treaty more than three hundred cases from video game addiction since it opened in late 2019. Clinic director and therapist Becky Harris told the BBC that more than two hundred cases were treated in 2021 alone.

The center was announced in October 2019 and opened its doors at the end of the year after the World Health Organization officially classified video game addiction as a recognized disease.

THE symptoms to recognize video game addiction have been reported on the DSM-5:

worry, the subject is nervous if he cannot play, abstinence, addiction, i.e. increasing the amount of time spent gambling, the difficulty in detaching from the game, the renunciation of other activities, continue to play despite the problems caused by gambling, especially in the socio-affective sphere, lying about the time spent in front of the screen, play to escape from negative emotions, the loss of interpersonal relationships and opportunities in the workplace.

If a person has experienced at least five of the nine symptoms reported, within the last twelve months, he can be considered at risk, that is, he could suffer from video game addiction.

No alarmism, however. Harris understands that addictive gamers are a minority compared to the total, so much so that he declared that for many video games are in fact positive. The clinic he runs therefore treats the small percentage of players who have obvious problems, so much so that it affects their quality of life and their ability to interact with others.

According to the analysis site Statista, there are 44.32 million players in the UK alone. This means that video game addiction affected a minimal percentage of the total.

Harris added some data to her report: 89% of patients so far have been trained by males, most of them adolescents, although the age of the treaties ranges from 13 to 60 years.