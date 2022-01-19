English study: five Italian stadiums among the 15 worst in Europe

What is the best stadium in Europe? The British site Money has compiled the ranking of the best and worst European plants. The ranking was drawn up on the basis of the reviews posted by the visiting fans on three different sources: Tripadvisor, Google and Football Ground Map.

The best stadium in Europe is the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, home of Borussia since 1974, with an average rating of 4.57 out of 5. While, the worst is the Carlo Castellani Stadium in Empoli, with a score of 2.90 / 5. In the ranking of the worst European stadiums there are also four other Italian stadiums: the Pierluigi Penzo of Venice, the Marcantonio Bentegodi of Verona, the Artemio Franchi of Florence and the Diego Armando Maradona of Naples.

The best Italian stadium is San Siro, home to Inter and Milan, which is in eleventh place in the standings. In the first 30 there is only one other stadium in Italy: the Allianz Stadium in Turin, which hosts the Juventus matches.

At the top of the ranking of the best, after Westfalen (score 4.57), six other facilities are tied, at 4.53: the Arena Nationala in Bucharest, the Camp Nou, the ‘Bernabeu’, the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, the Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. High score (4.50) also for the unrecognized ‘Stadion An der alten foersterei’ in Berlin, the home of the Union club, which precedes the Wanda Metropolitano and the legendary Wembley in London (4.47).

The best stadiums in Europe according to Money

Westfalenstadion (Borussia Dortmund, Germany): 4.57;

Arena Națională (Steaua Bucharest, Romania): 4.53;

Camp Nou (Barcelona, ​​Spain): 4.53;

Santiago Bernabeu (Real Madrid, Spain): 4.53;

Millennium Stadium (Wales): 4.53;

Stadion Narodowy (Poland): 4.53;

Tottenham Stadium (Tottenham, England): 4.53;

Stadion An der Alten Forsterei (Union Berlin, Germany): 4.50;

Wanda Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid, Spain): 4.47

Wembley Stadium (England): 4.47;

San Siro (Inter / Milan, Italy): 4.43;

Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich, Germany): 4.43.

The worst stadiums in Europe according to Money