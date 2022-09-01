English teachers from the Faculty of Medicine of the U of Chile demand that their labor rights be respected

For more than two weeks, the teachers of the English Program of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Chile have been paralyzed, according to a statement by the honorary workers’ union, “in response to the salary conditions offered by the University of Chile”, since it presented a proposal that reduces salaries and does not respect the payment of non-teaching hours. Given this situation, not enough for the authorities, they demand that those who mobilize return to class without giving any solution to the requests.

“The university authorities seem to have made it natural that workers must accept any condition offered by the university, even if it does not respect the new contracting regulations for fees (DU 15095), more than a year after its preparation and months after its entry into force. . To them is added the Comptroller’s Opinion (N ° E173171/2022) that requires that fee workers who perform permanent functions be transferred to contract maintaining their liquid salary, ”indicates the statement.

It also adds that “in the face of this situation, we demand that the Fee Regulations be enforced, that the teachers’ salaries be respected and, furthermore, that the mobilization does not imply a delay in the payment of their salaries, since It is the responsibility of the workers that the competent authorities are not aware of the current regulations and mandatory compliance within the university. Let’s remember that fee workers are also workers and we live off our salary. Enough of abuse and job insecurity! The rights of fee workers are respected!” the statement closes.

It is important that the labor rights of any university worker be respected, however the authorities, who earn managers’ salaries, always try to go over them.

It is necessary that this fight be taken from the Fenafuch (Federation of Officials of the U of Chile), that they call and organize assemblies of university workers in all the faculties to know what their conditions are, in addition to being able to carry out the maximum solidarity with the affected teachers.

For its part, it is necessary that the Health Student Council, which recently made its “change of command” to a new 2022-2023 Coordinating Table, led by the Communist Youth, also take this discussion to the base assemblies, since that unity between workers and students is completely necessary to meet the demands. In addition to taking the discussion to the plenary session of the Council of Presidencies, since the problem that is expressed today by English teachers is something that fee-based teachers have been experiencing for decades and therefore it is urgent to organize and mobilize for the passage to silver of all the workers of the university.

This is a great lesson learned from the JGM mobilization, where progress was clearly made in the unity between students and workers to fight in unity for our demands.

