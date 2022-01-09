English words on the identity card, the French bran academy ready to sue in Paris

The French Crusca Academy is ready to sue the Paris government, horrified that the country’s new identity cards now have words in English. The Académie française, the body in charge of protecting the national language, argues that the English “invasion”, with the translation of terms such as ‘name’, ‘surname’ or ‘nationality’ was not necessary and is unconstitutional. It would be the first time in nearly four centuries that the Académie – the official authority on the French language since 1635 – challenges the government in this way.

Hélène Carrère d’Encausse, “perpetual secretary” of the Académie whose 40 members are called “immortal” because membership is for life, told Le Figaro that it was an outrage to “put English on par with French” on identity cards, which citizens of the nation are obliged to carry in case of police checks. The woman complained that the decision was made “in secret”, that it is illegal and must be revoked, and for this reason she instructed the lawyers to write to Prime Minister Jean Castex to delete the English terms from the documents saying that they contravene the French constitution. , which states that “French is the language of the Republic”. If not, within two months, the body – whose tasks include eliminating Anglicisms from the French language by presenting engaging Gallic alternatives – will take the case to the Council of State.

There is a European regulation that requires the translation of the words “Identity Card” into at least one other EU language, but Brussels leaves the decision whether or not to translate the rest of the document to the member states. For example, German national identity cards include translations in both English and French, while passports issued by Great Britain, which has now left the EU in 2020, also offer French translations. As Euronews reports Bruno Retailleau, leader of the republican group in the French Senate, complained that “the new charter no longer has a true ‘French identity'”, and wondered: “Why is there so much insistence on canceling the substance of our pride and our national unity? “.

The new card features the French flag with the profile of Mariane – the personification of the French Republic and representing the country’s three main values, freedom, equality, fraternity – and used since the Revolution, as well as the words “République Française” written in bold type. . Writer and musician Etienne Liebig instead rejected the Académie’s crusade, telling the RMC broadcaster: “Who are we French to be so afraid of losing our identity for reasons like this?”.